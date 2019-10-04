शहर चुनें

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena releases its list of 32 candidates for Maharashtra Assembly Polls

महाराष्ट्र चुनाव : मनसे ने जारी की 32 उम्मीदवारों की तीसरी सूची

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Fri, 04 Oct 2019 12:06 AM IST
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena releases its list of 32 candidates for Maharashtra Assembly Polls
महाराष्ट्र नवनिर्माण सेना ने महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनावों के लिए उम्मीदवारों की तीसरी सूची जारी कर दी है। मनसे ने गुरुवार देर रात को 32 उम्मीदवारों की सूची जारी की। मनसे ने अपनी पहली सूची में कुल 27 उम्मीदवारों के नाम जारी किए। 
मनसे ने दूसरी सूची 45 उम्मीदवारों के नाम का एलान किया। पार्टी ने दूसरी लिस्ट में सभी नए चेहरों को टिकट दिया है। पार्टी ने वर्ली से अभी तक कोई भी उम्मीदवार नहीं उतारा है। मालूम हो वर्ली से शिवसेना प्रमुख उद्धव ठाकरे के बेटे आदित्य ठाकरे चुनाव मैदान में हैं।

महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव में मनसे कुल कितने सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ेगी अभी यह साफ नहीं है। बता दें कि इससे पहले मनसे ने 2019 के लोकसभा चुनावों में एक भी उम्मीदवार नहीं उतारा था।
 
maharashtra election maharashtra navnirman sena raj thackeray maharashtra assembly polls election 2019 election
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

