Maharashtra:  पिछले तीन महीने में सिविल अस्पताल में 179 बच्चों की मौत, सीएमओ ने बताई यह वजह

महाराष्ट्र के नंदुरबार से बड़ी खबर सामने आ रही है। बताया जा रहा है कि पिछले तीन महीने में यहां के सिविल अस्पताल में 179 बच्चों की मौत हुई है। नंदुरबार के सीएमओ एम सावन कुमार ने बताया कि आंकड़ों पर नजर डालें तो नंदुरबार जिले में अब तक जुलाई में 75 मौतें, अगस्त में 86 मौतें और सितंबर में 18 मौतें हुई हैं।

Nandurbar CMO M Sawan Kumar says, "Looking at the data 75 deaths in July, 86 deaths in August and 18 deaths in September till now happened in Nandurbar district. Major reasons… Nandurbar CMO M Sawan Kumar says, "Looking at the data 75 deaths in July, 86 deaths in August and 18 deaths in September till now happened in Nandurbar district. Major reasons… pic.twitter.com/a0HFiCKnuu — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2023

