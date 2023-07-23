MNS: राज ठाकरे के बेटे को टोल प्लाजा पर रोकने से भड़के मनसे कार्यकर्ता, तोड़फोड़ की, संचालकों से माफी मंगवाई

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
Maharashtra: MNS workers reportedly attacked The toll plaza on Samruddhi Expressway after the the staff made Amit Thackeray, son of Raj Thackeray was made to wait for over 3 minutespic.twitter.com/NtgWCfFNaL— Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) July 23, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed