महाराष्ट्र के मंत्री ने पत्र लिखा- नए मोटर वाहन कानून में जुर्माने को कम करें, गडकरी ने दिखाया आईना

Maharashtra Transport Min,Diwakar Raote has written to Union Transport Minister,Nitin Gadkari stating,"the fines prescribed in the new Motor Vehicles Act have increased exorbitantly.Central govt is requested to reconsider&reduce the same by making suitable amendments in the Act." pic.twitter.com/TrBoD6JEni

Union Min Nitin Gadkari on Maharashtra govt writing to him to reconsider the new Motor Vehicles Act:Maharashtra Transport Min was a part of the committee that approved the Act. During my discussion with Devendra Fadnavis,he didn't mentioned about it.I feel there'll be no problem. pic.twitter.com/AIb7c8QYL1