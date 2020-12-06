शहर चुनें
maharashtra many people injured in cylinder blast in Lalbaug fire brigade jumbo tankers are on spot

मुंबई के लालबाग में सिलेंडर धमाके में 20 लोग घायल, मौके पर पहुंची दमकल की गाड़ियां

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Sun, 06 Dec 2020 09:23 AM IST
सिलेंडर धमाका (फाइल फोटो)
सिलेंडर धमाका (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र के मुंबई के लालबाग इलाके में सिलेंडर में धमाका होने से 20 लोग घायल हो गए हैं। दमकल की दो गाड़ियां और दो जंबो टैंकर मौके पर पहुंच गए हैं। यह जानकारी बृहन्मुंबई नगर निगम ने दी है।
india news national maharashtra fire cylinder blast fire tenders injured brihanmumbai municipal corporation

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

