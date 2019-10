महाराष्ट्र चुनाव: सीएम फडणवीस ने केंद्रीय मंत्री संग किया रोड शो, थोड़ी देर में करेंगे नामांकन

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis & Union Minister Nitin Gadkari hold a road show in Nagpur. Devendra Fadnavis is on his way to file his nomination from Nagpur South West. #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/4N52gLfz6o

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis meets Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at latter's residence in Nagpur. Devendra Fadnavis will file his nomination later today from Nagpur South West for the upcoming elections to the legislative assembly of Maharashtra on October 21. pic.twitter.com/CiUfyknozx