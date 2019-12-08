महाराष्ट्र: 67 साल के व्यक्ति ने पांच साल की बच्ची का किया यौन शोषण

#Maharashtra: FIR registered against a 67-year-old-man for allegedly sexually abusing a 5-year old in Pimpri area of Pune on December 6. Police have arrested the man and booked him under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act.— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2019
उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता का शव उसके घर पहुंचा। पीड़िता के घरवालों ने कहा कि सीएम योगी वहां आएं तभी वो पीड़िता का अंतिम संस्कार करेंगे।
8 दिसंबर 2019