Maharashtra FIR registered against 67 year old man for allegedly sexually abusing 5 year old

महाराष्ट्र: 67 साल के व्यक्ति ने पांच साल की बच्ची का किया यौन शोषण

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पुणे Updated Sun, 08 Dec 2019 10:11 AM IST
महारष्ट्र के पुणे में एक 67 साल के शख्स के खिलाफ पुलिस ने पॉक्सो और भारतीय दंड संहिता की धारा 376 के तहत मामला दर्ज किया है। उसपर आरोप है कि उसने पिंपरी क्षेत्र की पांच साल की मासूम काे साथ छह दिसंबर को यौन शोषण किया है। आरोपी व्यक्ति को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

