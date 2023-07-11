Maharashtra: 'मेरे पुराने दोस्त को मनोचिकित्सक की जरूरत', उपमुख्यमंत्री फडणवीस का उद्धव ठाकरे पर निशाना

फडणवीस ने ऐसे किया पलटवार

फडणवीस ने पत्रकारों से बात करते हुए कहा, "देखिए, कुल मिलाकर हमारे पूर्व मित्र और आज के राजनीतिक विरोधी उद्धव ठाकरे की सोच और व्यवहार पर मुझे तरस आता है। मुझे ऐसा लगता है कि उन्हें मनोचिकित्सक की आवश्यकता है। शायद इस परिस्थिति के कारण उनकी सोच पर बहुत विपरीत इस प्रकार का परिणाम हुआ है। ऐसी मानसिकता में जब कोई व्यक्ति इस प्रकार की बातें बोलता है, तो उस पर प्रतिक्रिया नहीं दी जाती। "

