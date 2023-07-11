Notifications

मेरा शहर

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   India News ›   Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says my old friend political rival Uddhav Thackeray needs psychiatrist

Maharashtra: 'मेरे पुराने दोस्त को मनोचिकित्सक की जरूरत', उपमुख्यमंत्री फडणवीस का उद्धव ठाकरे पर निशाना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Published by: निर्मल कांत Updated Tue, 11 Jul 2023 07:03 PM IST
सार

Maharashtra: महाराष्ट्र के उपमुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने सोमवार को शिवसेना यूबीटी के प्रमुख पर निशाना साधा। उन्होंने कहा, 'मुझे लगता है कि मेरे पुराने दोस्त और आज के राजनीतिक प्रतिद्वंद्वी उद्धव ठाकरे को मनोचिकित्सक की जरूरत है।' 

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says my old friend political rival Uddhav Thackeray needs psychiatrist
देवेंद्र फडणवीस और उद्धव ठाकरे - फोटो : अमर उजाला

विस्तार
Follow Us

महाराष्ट्र के उपमुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने सोमवार को शिवसेना (यूबीटी) के प्रमुख पर पलटवार किया। उन्होंने कहा, 'मुझे लगता है कि मेरे पुराने दोस्त और आज के राजनीतिक प्रतिद्वंद्वी उद्धव ठाकरे को मनोचिकित्सक की जरूरत है।' 

उद्धव ठाकरे ने क्या कहा था?
दरअसल, उद्धव ठाकरे ने फडणवीस को नागपुर के लिए कलंक बताया था। उन्होंने कहा था, फडणवीस की स्थिति इतनी विचित्र हो गई है जिसे असहनीय और अवर्णनीय कहा जा सकता है। एक बार उन्होंने कहा था- मैं फिर आऊंगा। लेकिन, वह अपने साथ दो और लोगों को लेकर आए। वे दो लोग कौन हैं? देवेंद्र फडणवीस नागपुर के लिए कलंक हैं। अब वे कह रहे हैं, उद्धव ठाकरे ने हमें छुरा घोंपा। सबसे पहले किसने उद्धव की पीठ में छुरा घोंपा? वे 2014 से 2019 तक सत्ता में थे। 2014 में शिवसेना ने गठबंधन नहीं तोड़ा। मैं तब कांग्रेस में नहीं गया था। मैं वही था और मैं वही हूं। 

उद्धव ठाकरे ने आगे कहा कि देवेंद्र फडणवीस हमेशा कहते थे कि कभी कुछ भी हो जाए, हम लोग राकांपा के साथ गठबंधन नहीं करेंगे। अजित पवार के शिंदे-भाजपा गुट में शामिल होने को लेकर उद्धव ने कहा था कि अब क्या हुआ? इस बार फिर क्यों भाजपा और फडणवीस ने ऐसा कर लिया?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited

फॉन्ट साइज चुनने की सुविधा केवल
एप पर उपलब्ध है

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed