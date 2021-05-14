महाराष्ट्र: उपमुख्यमंत्री पवार बोले, रोज तीन हजार एमटी ऑक्सीजन उत्पादन का लक्ष्य

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar says Maharashtra govt has set a target of producing 3,000 MT #oxygen per day to ensure there's no shortage; currently, production capacity is over 1,200 MT— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 14, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.