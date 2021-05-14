बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
महाराष्ट्र: उपमुख्यमंत्री पवार बोले, रोज तीन हजार एमटी ऑक्सीजन उत्पादन का लक्ष्य

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Published by: गौरव पाण्डेय Updated Fri, 14 May 2021 04:46 PM IST
महाराष्ट्र के उप मुख्यमंत्री अजित पवार
महाराष्ट्र के उप मुख्यमंत्री अजित पवार - फोटो : एएनआई (फाइल)
महाराष्ट्र के उप मुख्यमंत्री अजीत पवार ने गुरुवार को कहा कि राज्य सरकार ने प्रतिदिन तीन हजार मीट्रिक टन ऑक्सीजन उत्पादन का लक्ष्य रखा है। उन्होंने कहा कि वर्तमान में राज्य की ऑक्सीजन उत्पादन क्षमता 1200 मीट्रिक टन प्रतिदिन है।
india news national ajit pawar maharashtra coronavirus oxygen
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

