जिला परिषद चुनाव: आरएसएस मुख्यालय नागपुर में भाजपा को मिली हार

Maharashtra: Bharatiya Janata Party loses Zila Parishad elections in Nagpur. BJP faces defeat in Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's home village Dhapewada. Congress emerges as single largest party with 31 seats.
— ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप अपने विवादास्पद बयानों के लिए हमेशा चर्चा में रहते हैं। इस मामले में वे विदेशी राजनेता ही नहीं, अपने मुल्क के लोगों को भी नहीं बख्शते। फिलहाल वे ईरान के खिलाफ अपनी गलतबयानी के लिए सुर्खियां बटोर रहे हैं।
8 जनवरी 2020