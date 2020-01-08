शहर चुनें

जिला परिषद चुनाव: आरएसएस मुख्यालय नागपुर में भाजपा को मिली हार

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,मुंबई Updated Wed, 08 Jan 2020 07:49 PM IST
नितिन गडकरी (फाइल फोटो)
नितिन गडकरी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook
भारतीय जनता पार्टी को आरएसएस मुख्यालय नागपुर में बड़े झटके का सामना करना पड़ा है। जिला परिषद चुनाव में भाजपा को हार मिली है। जानकारी के मुताबिक केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी के गांव धापेवाड़ा में भी भाजपा को हार का सामना करना पड़ा है। इस चुनाव में 31 सीटों के साथ कांग्रेस सबसे बड़ी पार्टी बनकर उभरी है।
maharashtra bharatiya janata party lose zila parishad nagpur
