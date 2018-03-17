Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) Maharashtra apprehended 3 Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in Pune's Wanwadi and Akurdi areas, forged PAN Card and Aadhaar recovered from them. Investigation underway.— ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
टीडीपी अध्यक्ष चंद्रबाबू नायडू ने बीजेपी अध्यक्ष अमित शाह को शुक्रवार रात पत्र लिखा है। उन्होंने कहा कि वह महसूस करते हैं कि NDA से जुड़ा रहना आधारहीन है।
17 मार्च 2018