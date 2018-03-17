शहर चुनें

महाराष्ट्र: एंटी टेररिस्ट स्क्वाड ने गिरफ्तार किए 3 बांग्लादेशी, फर्जी PAN और आधार बरामद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, महाराष्ट्र Updated Sat, 17 Mar 2018 03:28 PM IST
Maharashtra: ATS arrests three Bangladeshi from Pune
महाराष्ट्र एंटी टेररिस्ट स्क्वाड (ATS) ने शनिवार को तीन संदिग्ध बांग्लादेशी नागरिकों को गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोप है कि तीनों गैर-कानूनी तरीके से पुणे के वनवाड़ी और अकुर्दी में रह रहे थे।
सभी के पास जाली पैन कार्ड और आधार बरामद किए गए हैं।
 



बताया जा रहा है कि यह किसी बड़ी प्लानिंग के तहत भारत में रह रहे थे। तीनों के संबंध बांग्लादेश के किसी आतंकी संगठन से बताए जा रहे हैं।  

पूरे मामले की जांच की जा रही है आखिर कैसे गैर-कानूनी तौर पर वह आसानी से भारत में रहे थे। साथ ही इसकी भी जांच की जा रही है कि उन्हें जाली दस्तावेज कैसे प्राप्त हुए।

 
maharashtra ats bangladesh

