महाराष्ट्र: अवैध बांग्लादेशी अप्रवासियों के लिए बनाते थे भारतीय पहचान पत्र, आठ गिरफ्तार

Maharashtra: Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested 8 persons who were involved in making Indian identity cards for Bangladeshi illegal immigrants.— ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2020
Forged rubber stamps that belonged to Government offices, forged PAN cards, Aadhaar cards have been recovered from their possession.
