सिंचाई घोटाले में अजित पवार को महाराष्ट्र एंटी करप्शन ब्यूरो ने दी क्लीन चिट

Maharashtra’s anti-corruption bureau (ACB) clears NCP's Ajit Pawar of allegations in irrigation scam.The affidavit, submitted on 27 Nov at Bombay HC,states 'Chairman of VIDC (Ajit Pawar) can't be held responsible for acts of executing agencies,as there's no legal duty on his part pic.twitter.com/C31dKmyABQ— ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
हर रोज हम अलग-अलग खबरों से दो-चार होते हैं। हमारी आंखों के सामने से कई सारी खबरें गुजरती हैं। इनमें से कुछ ऐसी अहम खबरें होती हैं, जिनका हमारे जीवन पर असर पड़ता है...
6 दिसंबर 2019