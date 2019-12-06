शहर चुनें

सिंचाई घोटाले में अजित पवार को महाराष्ट्र एंटी करप्शन ब्यूरो ने दी क्लीन चिट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Fri, 06 Dec 2019 07:28 AM IST
अजित पवार (फाइल फोटो)
अजित पवार (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
महाराष्ट्र के एंटी करप्शन ब्यूरो (एसीबी) ने एनसीपी नेता अजित पवार को सिंचाई घोटाले में आरोपों से मुक्त कर दिया है। 27 नवंबर को बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट में जमा किए गए शपथपत्र के मुताबिक विदर्भ सिंचाई विकास निगम (वीआईडीसी) के चेयरमैन अजित पवार को कार्यकारी एजेंसियों के कार्यों के लिए जिम्मेदार नहीं ठहराया जा सकता है, क्योंकि  पवार के पास कोई वैधानिक दायित्व नहीं है। 
maharashtra irrigation scam ajit pawar maharashtra anti corruption bureau
