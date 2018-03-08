शहर चुनें

India News › Maharashtra: All Indian Kisan Sabha march from Nashik to Mumbai

महाराष्ट्र: ऋणमाफी के लिए सड़क पर उतरे लाखों किसान, दबाव में सरकार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Thu, 08 Mar 2018 03:49 PM IST
Maharashtra: All Indian Kisan Sabha march from Nashik to Mumbai
पूर्ण ऋणमाफी के मुद्दे पर सरकार पर दबाव डालने के महाराष्ट्र में किसानों ने नासिक से मुंबई तक पैदल मार्च निकाला। ऑल इंडिया किसान सभा की तरफ से निकाले गए इस मार्च में राज्य के लाखों किसानों शामिल हुए।
6 दिन के लिए शुरू हुए इस मार्च में राज्य के अलग-अगल जिलों से किसान और मजदूर पहुंचे हैं। नासिक के सीबीएस चौक से शुरू हुए इस मार्च में पूर्ण ऋण माफी और अन्य समस्याओं के लिए सरकार पर दबाव बनाया जा रहा है।





ऑल इंडिया किसान सभा की मांग है कि सरकार सुपर हाइवे और बुलेट ट्रेन प्रोजेक्ट के लिए केंद्र सरकार किसानों की जमीन पर अधिग्रहण ने करें।

ऑल इंडिया किसान सभा के अजीत नवाले ने बताया कि 'हम पिछले 2 सालों से इन मांगों पर सरकार का ध्यान खींचने की कोशिश कर रहे थे लेकिन सरकार ने हर बार अनदेखी की जिसके बाद हमने ये मार्च निकाला है।'

