शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Maharashtra: A fire has broken out at a thermocol factory in Nala Sopara area

महाराष्ट्र: नाला सोपारा के थर्मोकोल फैक्ट्री में लगी भीषण आग, मौके पर दमकल की छह गाड़ियां मौजूद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Sat, 31 Oct 2020 07:59 PM IST
विज्ञापन
नाला सोपारा के थर्मोकोल फैक्ट्री में लगी भीषण आग
नाला सोपारा के थर्मोकोल फैक्ट्री में लगी भीषण आग - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र के नाला सोपारा इलाके में शनिवार की रात करीब पौने आठ बजे एक थर्मोकोल फैक्ट्री में आग लग गई। आग को काबू में करने के लिए मौके पर दमकल की छह गाड़ियां मौजूद हैं। अभी तक किसी के घायल होने की सूचना नहीं है। आग बुझाने का काम जारी है।
विज्ञापन

 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national fire broken out at a thermocol factory nala sopara area नाला सोपारा के थर्मोकोल फैक्ट्री में लगी आग

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

दिल्ली कैपिटल्स बनाम मुंबई इंडियंस
Cricket News

IPL 2020: मुंबई इंडियंस ने रचा इतिहास, बनी दुनिया की नंबर एक T-20 टीम

31 अक्टूबर 2020

accused
Meerut

अलादीन के चिराग के लिए गंवाए ढाई करोड़, तांत्रिकों के जाल में ऐसे फंसे डॉक्टर, जानें पूरा मामला

31 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विकास दुबे कानपुर: पुलिस कस्टडी में जय बाजपेई
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: विकास दुबे को फरार कराने कार लेकर गया था जय, कस्टडी रिमांड में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

31 अक्टूबर 2020

1 नवंबर 2020
Business Diary

जरूरी खबर: कल से बदलेंगे गैस सिलिंडर, रेलवे व बैंकों में पैसा जमा-निकासी से जुड़े नियम

31 अक्टूबर 2020

निकिता तोमर केस
Delhi NCR

निकिता हत्याकांड में नया मोड़, घंटे भर पहले कॉलेज पहुंचकर रची थी वारदात की साजिश

31 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
गुड़गांव के अस्पताल में 21 साल की लड़की का बलात्कार: राज्य महिला आयोग की अध्यक्ष प्रीति भारद्वाज पीड़िता से मिलने पहुंची अस्पताल
Delhi NCR

वेंटिलेटर पर युवती से दुष्कर्मः आरोपी बोला- इसे तो आज ही मार दूं, पर इसके पापा...

31 अक्टूबर 2020

अयोध्या: मुंबई से बुलेट पर सवार होकर अयोध्या पहुंचीं प्रियंका
Ayodhya

बुलेट से 30 घंटे में मुंबई से अयोध्या पहुंचीं प्रियंका, पति के बारे में कही ये बातें

31 अक्टूबर 2020

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

हाईप्रोफाइल सेक्स रैकेट का पर्दाफाश, तीन महिलाओं के साथ ऐसे हाल में थे सात लोग, देखकर पुलिस भी हैरान

31 अक्टूबर 2020

Bareilly Teacher murder case
Bareilly

शिक्षक हत्याकांड: विनीता के रिटायर पिता हत्या के कुछ दिन बाद सरेंडर करने पहुंचे बरेली, पुलिस ने उन्हें लौटा दिया जानिए क्यों

31 अक्टूबर 2020

nikita murder case
Delhi NCR

निकिता हत्याकांड: आरोपी तौसीफ को लेकर रेहान का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, सच जानकर हैरत में पड़ी पुलिस

31 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X