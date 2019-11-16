शहर चुनें

महाराष्ट्र: अग्निशमन उपकरण के प्रदर्शन के दौरान लगी आग, 18 व्यक्ति झुलसे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Sat, 16 Nov 2019 11:27 AM IST
अग्निशमन उपकरण बनाने वाली कंपनी में आग
अग्निशमन उपकरण बनाने वाली कंपनी में आग - फोटो : ANI
महाराष्ट्र के रायगढ़ जिले में अग्निशमन उपकरण बनाने वाली एक कंपनी में शुक्रवार को आग लगने से कम से कम 18 कर्मचारी झुलस गए।
पुलिस के एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि माणगांव में क्रिप्टो प्राइवेट लिमिटेड में अग्नि सुरक्षा उपकरण के प्रदर्शन के दौरान आग लग गई। आग से वहां मौजूद 18 कर्मचारी झुलस गए।

उन्होंने कहा कि आग पर काबू पा लिया गया है। झुलसे कर्मचारियों को माणगांव के एक सरकारी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है, उनमें से सात की हालत गंभीर है।



 
sabrimala temple
India News

तीर्थयात्रा के लिए शनिवार शाम खुलेगा सबरीमाला मंदिर, सरकार ने किए सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम

कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच भगवान अयप्पा मंदिर शनिवार शाम दो महीने तक चलने वाले तीर्थयात्रा के अवसर के लिए खुलेगा। तीर्थयात्रा को यात्रियों के लिए सुगम और परेशानी मुक्त बनाने के लिए सरकार सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंताजाम कर रही है।

16 नवंबर 2019

प्रदूषण
India News

बढ़ते प्रदूषण पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट सख्त, दिल्ली समेत चार राज्यों के मुख्य सचिव तलब

16 नवंबर 2019

उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

शिवसेना का 'सामना' से भाजपा पर निशाना, कहा- कई लोगों के पेट में हो रहा दर्द

16 नवंबर 2019

गोवा के पुलिस महानिदेशक प्रणब नंदा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

गोवा के पुलिस महानिदेशक प्रणब नंदा का दिल का दौरा पड़ने से निधन

16 नवंबर 2019

amar ujala logo
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

16 नवंबर 2019

चिन्मयानंद (फाइल फोटो)
India News

चिन्मयानंद को सुप्रीम कोर्ट से लगा झटका, पीड़िता के बयान की कॉपी देने के आदेश पर कोर्ट की रोक

16 नवंबर 2019

Maharashtra politics
India News

महाराष्ट्र में सरकार गठन का रास्ता साफ, आज राज्यपाल से मिलेंगे शिवसेना-कांग्रेस और एनसीपी के नेता

16 नवंबर 2019

भारतीय सेना
India News

जम्मू कश्मीर: 250 पाकिस्तानी आतंकियों को घेरकर मारने का प्लान तैयार

16 नवंबर 2019

nda
India News

एनडीए की सेहत पर भी असर डालेंगे झारखंड चुनाव परिणाम, सत्ता न मिलने पर सहयोगी बढ़ाएंगे दबाव

16 नवंबर 2019

प्रकाश जावड़ेकर
India News

फॉरेस्ट एक्ट-1927 में बदलाव के ड्राफ्ट को केंद्र सरकार ने किया वापस लेने का एलान

16 नवंबर 2019

