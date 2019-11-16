महाराष्ट्र: अग्निशमन उपकरण के प्रदर्शन के दौरान लगी आग, 18 व्यक्ति झुलसे

Maharashtra: 17 labourers injured in an explosion at the building of Cryptzo Engineering Pvt Ltd in Bhagad, MIDC Industrial Area of Raigad district, earlier today. The injured have been admitted to a hospital. Fire dept officials are present at the spot. https://t.co/iBNYWEZxei pic.twitter.com/fNp2t2DQ9n— ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2019
कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच भगवान अयप्पा मंदिर शनिवार शाम दो महीने तक चलने वाले तीर्थयात्रा के अवसर के लिए खुलेगा। तीर्थयात्रा को यात्रियों के लिए सुगम और परेशानी मुक्त बनाने के लिए सरकार सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंताजाम कर रही है।
