महाराष्ट्र: मां ने कार्टून देखने से किया मना, 14 साल के बेटे ने की आत्महत्या

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पुणे Updated Wed, 10 Jun 2020 03:23 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महाराष्ट्र के पुणे में एक 14 साल के लड़के ने केवल इसलिए आत्महत्या कर ली क्योंकि उसकी मां ने कथित तौर पर उसे एक कार्टून शो देखने की अनुमति नहीं दी। घटना के बारे में एसीपी ने कहा, 'वह कार्टून जबकि उसकी दादी न्यूज देखना चाहती थी। इससे वह नाराज हो गया, तो उसकी मां ने टीवी को बंद कर दिया। इसके बाद उसने आत्महत्या कर ली। घटना की जांच की जा रही है।'
cartoon upset minor boy suicide

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more.

