महाराष्ट्र: मां ने कार्टून देखने से किया मना, 14 साल के बेटे ने की आत्महत्या

Maharashtra: A 14-yr-old boy committed suicide in Pune after his mother allegedly didn't allow him to watch cartoon show. ACP says, "He wanted to watch cartoon, his grandmother wanted to watch news. He grew upset,so his mother switched off TV. He then committed suicide. Probe on" pic.twitter.com/yG1M22sB54— ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.