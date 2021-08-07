बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   India News ›   Magnitude 3.4 earthquake hit 20 km WSW of Bishnupur Manipur

हिली धरती: मणिपुर में आए भूकंप के झटके, 3.4 रही तीव्रता

एएनआई डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इंफाल Published by: Kuldeep Singh Updated Sat, 07 Aug 2021 12:44 AM IST
भूकंप
भूकंप - फोटो : AMAR UJALA

ख़बर सुनें
मणिपुर के बिष्णुपुर के शुक्रवार रात 11 बजकर 20 मिनट पर भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। भूकंप के झटकों की रिक्टर पैमाने पर तीव्रता 3.4 थी। इसकी जानकारी नेशनल सेंटर फॉर सिस्मोलॉजी ने दी है।
भूकंप से किसी प्रकार के जान-माल के नुकसान की खबर नहीं है। 

india news national earthquake bishnupur manipur rictor scale manipur
© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited