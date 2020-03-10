Madhya Pradesh Live: ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया ने कांग्रेस से दिया इस्तीफा

LiveMadhya Pradesh Live: ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया ने कांग्रेस से दिया इस्तीफा
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia tenders resignation to Congress President Sonia Gandhi pic.twitter.com/GcDKu3BLw8— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2020
Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia leave from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence pic.twitter.com/xTRdHq5SOl— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2020
2 मार्च 2020