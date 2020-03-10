शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Madhya Pradesh Live Updates: BJP Congress Kamal Nath Shivraj jyotiraditya scindia PM Modi Amit Shah

Live

Madhya Pradesh Live: ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया ने कांग्रेस से दिया इस्तीफा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 10 Mar 2020 12:28 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Live Updates: BJP Congress Kamal Nath Shivraj jyotiraditya scindia PM Modi Amit Shah
Madhya Pradesh Live Updates - फोटो : ANI

खास बातें

मध्यप्रदेश में सियासी संकट लगातार गहराता जा रहा है। नाराज चल रहे कांग्रेस नेता ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया ने पार्टी से इस्तीफा दे दिया है। अटकलें लगाई जा रही हैं कि सिंधिया भाजपा में शामिल हो सकते हैं। उनके साथ कांग्रेस के बागी विधायक भी अपना इस्तीफा दे सकते हैं। यहां पढ़ें हर अपडेट...
विज्ञापन

लाइव अपडेट

12:06 PM, 10-Mar-2020
ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया ने कांग्रेस से इस्तीफा दे दिया है। उन्होंने कांग्रेस की अंतरिम अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी को इस्तीफा भेज दिया है।


 
विज्ञापन
11:47 AM, 10-Mar-2020

कमलनाथ सरकार गिर रही है: नरोत्तम मिश्रा

भाजपा नेता नरोत्तम मिश्रा ने कहा है कि यह मत सोचो मध्यप्रदेश सरकार बच रही है। ऐसा लगता है कि कमलनाथ सरकार गिर रही है।
11:37 AM, 10-Mar-2020

भोपाल में भाजपा कार्यालय में बैठक

भोपाल में भाजपा कार्यालय में बैठक जारी है। शिवराज सिंह चौहान और वीडी शर्मा सहित भाजपा के कई वरिष्ठ नेता बैठक में मौजूद हैं।
 
11:33 AM, 10-Mar-2020

एक ही गाड़ी में दिखे अमित शाह और सिंधिया

पीएम मोदी से मिलने के बाद सिंधिया अमित शाह के साथ एक ही गाड़ी से प्रधानमंत्री आवास से निकल गए हैं। 
 
 
11:30 AM, 10-Mar-2020

जो भी सच्चा कांग्रेसी होगा, वह पार्टी नहीं छोड़ेगा

दिग्विजय सिंह ने कहा है कि जो भी सच्चा कांग्रेसी होगा, वह पार्टी नहीं छोड़ेगा।
11:29 AM, 10-Mar-2020

मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ के आवास पर कांग्रेस की आपात बैठक

मध्यप्रदेश के सियासी घमासान को लेकर मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ के आवास पर कांग्रेस की आपात बैठक चल रही है।
 
11:20 AM, 10-Mar-2020

Madhya Pradesh Live: ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया ने कांग्रेस से दिया इस्तीफा

मध्यप्रदेश में सियासी संकट लगातार गहराता जा रहा है। नाराज चल रहे कांग्रेस नेता ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया गृहमंत्री अमित शाह के साथ प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से मिलने के लिए पहुंचे हैं। प्रधानमंत्री आवास पर तीनों के बीच बातचीत चल रही है। अटकलें लगाई जा रही हैं कि सिंधिया भाजपा में शामिल हो सकते हैं। कांग्रेस के बागी विधायक भी अपना इस्तीफा दे सकते हैं। 
 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
madhya pradesh live updates bjp congress kamal nath jyotiraditya scindia
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Coronavirus
India News

कोरोनावायरस: ईरान से 58 लोग पहुंचे भारत, पुणे में दो लोग संक्रमित

10 मार्च 2020

पीएम मोदी, ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश संकट: ज्योतिरादित्य की मोदी-शाह के साथ बैठक जारी, भाजपा में हो सकते हैं शामिल

10 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
बागी 3 और तानाजी
Bollywood

जारी है टाइगर की 'बागी 3' की धाकड़ कमाई, अजय देवगन की 'तानाजी' को ऐसे कर चुके हैं पीछे

10 मार्च 2020

India-Pakistan border
Chandigarh

बोतल में ड्रग्स भरकर खिलाड़ियों की मदद से भारतीय सीमा में फिंकवा रहे पाक तस्कर

10 मार्च 2020

राणा कपूर और उनकी बेटियां
India News

यस बैंक संकटः राणा कपूर की बेटियां इंडिया बुल में चलाती थीं प्राइवेट क्लब

10 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
हैप्पी होली
India News

Holi 2020: त्वचा और आंखों को नुकसान पहुंचा सकते हैं आर्टिफिशियल रंग, अपनाएं ये उपाय

10 मार्च 2020

कोरोनावायरस टेस्ट(फाइल फोटो)
India News

कोरोनावायरस: महाराष्ट्र, पंजाब और जम्मू में भी मरीज... तीन साल का बच्चा संक्रमित

10 मार्च 2020

गुवाहाटी एयरपोर्ट पर जांच करते स्वास्थ्यकर्मी
World

Coronavirus : कनाडा में संक्रमण से पहली मौत, ईरान में रिहा किए गए 70 हजार कैदी

10 मार्च 2020

रेटिंग एजेंसी मूडीज
Business Diary

झटका : मूडीज ने एक महीने में दूसरी बार घटाई भारत की अनुमानित विकास दर

10 मार्च 2020

अमेरिका-तालिबान शांति समझौता
World

अमेरिका-तालिबान समझौता : अफगानिस्तान से अमेरिकी सैनिकों की वापसी शुरू

10 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

कोरोनावायरस: जानिए कोरोना के संक्रमण का आप पर कितना होगा असर ?

दुनिया भर में कोरोनावायरस से मरने वालों की संख्या 3100 से भी ज्यादा हो गई है। लेकिन क्या आपको बता है कि कोरोना के संक्रमण के बाद आपको कितना खतरा है। जानने के लिए देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।

9 मार्च 2020

दिल्ली हिंसा 1:11

दिल्ली हिंसा: हिरासत में लिया गया ताहिर हुसैन का भाई, अंकित शर्मा की हत्या में शामिल होने की आशंका

9 मार्च 2020

कोरोनावायरस 1:18

कोरोनावायरस पर गाना वायरल, संगीत के जरिए बताए जा रहे कोरोना के लक्षण

9 मार्च 2020

होली 2020 2:27

होली 2020: देशभर में मनाया जा रहा रंगों का त्योहार, कोलकाता सहित अमृतसर में होली की धूम

9 मार्च 2020

कोरोनावायरस 3:20

कोरोनावायरस: दिल्ली सरकार नौकरीपेशा लोगों को देगी 14 दिनों की छुट्टी, जारी किया हेल्पलाइन नंबर

9 मार्च 2020

पीएम मोदी 5:44

कोरोनावायरस के बढ़ते संक्रमण की वजह से पीएम मोदी ने रद्द की बांग्लादेश यात्रा सहित बड़ी खबरें

9 मार्च 2020

यस बैंक 1:18

यस बैंक: 3500 बिजली कर्मचारियों के करोड़ों रुपये फंसे, अब यस बैंक में नहीं होगा बिजली बिल का भुगतान

9 मार्च 2020

कोरोनावायरस 1:07

8 मार्च कोरोनावायरस अपडेट: जानिए चंद मिनटों में कोरोनावायरस से जुड़़ी हर खबर

8 मार्च 2020

पीएम मोदी 2:04

पीएम मोदी ने महिला दिवस पर इन महिलाओं को सौंपा ट्विटर अकाउंट

8 मार्च 2020

View More Videos

Most Read

AIMIM MLA Mufti Mohd Ismail
India News

ओवैसी की पार्टी के एक और विधायक के बिगड़े बोले, दिया विवादित बयान

एआईएमआईएम विधायक मुफ्ती मोहम्मद इस्माईल ने आपत्तिजनक बयान दिया है। मुफ्ती मोहम्मद इस्माईल ने मालेगांव में कहा कि शहर में गोलीबारी की घटना हुई, कोई एफआईआर क्यों नहीं दर्ज की गई?...

2 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
रविवार को कोलकाता में आयोजित भाजपा की रैली
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल : 'देश के गद्दारों को...' के नारे लगाने के आरोप में तीन भाजपा कार्यकर्ता गिरफ्तार

2 मार्च 2020

कमलनाथ-अमरिंदर सिंह-अशोक गहलोत
India News

कांग्रेस शासित तीन राज्यों में डीजीपी पद पर रार, राजस्थान-पंजाब में कोर्ट तक पहुंचा मामला

2 मार्च 2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

अनुच्छेद 370: बड़ी बेंच के पास नहीं भेजा जाएगा केस, पांच जजों की पीठ ही करेगी सुनवाई

2 मार्च 2020

रजनीकांत
India News

देश में शांति बरकरार रखने के लिए कोई भी भूमिका निभाने को तैयार हूं: रजनीकांत

2 मार्च 2020

विधायक नमिता मूंदड़ा
India News

महाराष्ट्र: आठ माह की गर्भवती विधायक ने बजट सत्र में लिया हिस्सा, बोलीं- कर्तव्य और जिम्मेदारी अहम

2 मार्च 2020

delhi violence
India News

नालों से निकल रही लाशें बताती हैं कितनी खौफनाक थी मौत की साजिश

1 मार्च 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

55 प्रतिशत शादीशुदा भारतीय अपने साथी को देते हैं धोखा, महिलाएं हैं आगे: सर्वे

1 मार्च 2020

ताजमहल का दीदार करतीं इवांका ट्रंप
India News

फोटोशॉप तस्वीर शेयर करने पर दिलजीत को इवांका का जवाब, ताजमहल ले जाने का शुक्रिया

1 मार्च 2020

फ्रांस की आईटी कंपनी कैपेजेमिनी
India News

खुशखबर: भारत में 30 हजार भर्तियां करेगी फ्रांस की आईटी कंपनी कैपेजेमिनी

2 मार्च 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited