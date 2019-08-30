मध्यप्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष को लेकर रार, अचानक सोनिया गांधी से मिलने पहुंचे सीएम कमलनाथ

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath after meeting Sonia Gandhi in Delhi: I met Sonia Gandhi ji today & we discussed various subjects, including party organisation in the state. It was a very fruitful discussion like always pic.twitter.com/vgLVm7542y— ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2019
Congress leader Ashok Dangi from Datia, Madhya Pradesh has issued a press note saying, "if Jyotiraditya Scindia is kept away from state politics then he (Dangi) along with 500 people will resign from the party." pic.twitter.com/n83LKXTmfm— ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
उन्होंने कहा, 'इन युवाओं का परिवार प्रतिषिठ्त या बड़े बैंक बैलेंस वाला नहीं है। उनके पास समर्पण और आकांक्षा है। वे अपनी आकांक्षा को उत्कृष्टता में बदलकर भारत को गौरवान्वित कर रहे हैं।'
30 अगस्त 2019