Home ›   India News ›   Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi

मध्यप्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष को लेकर रार, अचानक सोनिया गांधी से मिलने पहुंचे सीएम कमलनाथ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 30 Aug 2019 12:03 PM IST
मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ
मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ - फोटो : ANI
मध्यप्रदेश में नए कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष पद को लेकर घमासान मचा हुआ है। सिंधिया के समर्थक जहां उनके लिए अध्यक्ष पद की मांग कर रहे हैं वहीं मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ अपने किसी खास को यह पद दिलाने की जुगत में लगे हैं। इसी को लेकर सीएम कमलनाथ ने आज कांग्रेस की अंतरिम अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी से दिल्ली में मुलाकात की।
बैठक के बाद बातचीत के दौरान मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ ने कहा कि सोनिया गांधी के साथ हमेशा की तरह यह एक बहुत ही फलदायक चर्चा थी। हमने कई मुद्दों पर चर्चा की। हालांकि उन्होंने इस बात का खुलासा नहीं किया कि किन मुद्दों पर बातचीत हुई है।
 


सिंधिया को राज्य की राजनीति से दूर करने पर भड़के दतिया कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष
मध्यप्रदेश के दतिया कांग्रेस के कार्यकारी जिला अध्यक्ष अशोक दांगी ने एक कहा कि अगर ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया को राज्य की राजनीति से दूर रखा जाता है तो वह 500 लोगों के साथ पार्टी से इस्तीफा दे देंगे। 

ज्ञात हो कि सिंधिया के समर्थक उनकों प्रदेश अध्यक्ष बनाने की मांग कर रहे हैं।
 

 
kamal nath sonia gandhi congress congress party
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

