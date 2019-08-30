मध्यप्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष को लेकर रार, अचानक सोनिया गांधी से मिलने पहुंचे सीएम कमलनाथ

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath after meeting Sonia Gandhi in Delhi: I met Sonia Gandhi ji today & we discussed various subjects, including party organisation in the state. It was a very fruitful discussion like always pic.twitter.com/vgLVm7542y

Congress leader Ashok Dangi from Datia, Madhya Pradesh has issued a press note saying, "if Jyotiraditya Scindia is kept away from state politics then he (Dangi) along with 500 people will resign from the party." pic.twitter.com/n83LKXTmfm