शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   India News ›   Lok Sabha Elections 2019: what is the Election topics in Bareily, uttar Pradesh

महासंग्राम 2019: उत्तर प्रदेश के बरेली में ये हैं चुनावी मुद्दे, लोगों ने रखी बेबाक राय

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 28 Feb 2019 09:04 AM IST
Mahasangram 2019 in Bareily, UP
Mahasangram 2019 in Bareily, UP - फोटो : Amar Ujala
ख़बर सुनें
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 की लड़ाई अब महासंग्राम में बदलती दिख रही है। हर तरफ नेताओं के वादे, दलों की दोस्ती, विरोधियों के वार और एक दूसरे को चित करने की रणनीतियां नजर आ रही हैं। ऐसे में जनता क्या चाहती है? जनता के मुद्दे क्या हैं, उसके दिल में क्या है? राजनेताओं के वादों और दावों के पीछे का सच क्या है? ऐसे ही कुछ सवालों के जवाब के लिए अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम का चुनावी रथ पहुंच रहा है लोगों के बीच।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
उत्तर प्रदेश के बरेली में हमने जानने की कोशिश की कि क्या हैं यहां के चुनावी मुद्दे और अपेक्षाएं। लोगों ने खुल कर अपनी बात रखी।

Recommended

भारत-पाकिस्तान लड़ाकू विमान
India News

मिग 29 vs एफ 16, मिराज vs चेंगडू, सुखोई vs थंडर...किसमें है कितना दम 

27 फरवरी 2019

मिग 21 बनाम एफ-16 लड़ाकू विमान
India News

भारत ने पाक के एफ-16 विमान को मार गिराया, क्या हैं मिग-21 और एफ-16 की खासियतें

27 फरवरी 2019

fighter jet
India News

भारतीय सेना की ताकत हैं ये विध्वंसक हथियार, जिनसे खौफ खाता है पाकिस्तान

27 फरवरी 2019

सवाल करियर का हो या फिर हो नौकरी से जुड़ा, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
ज्योतिष समाधान

सवाल करियर का हो या फिर हो नौकरी से जुड़ा, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
fighter jet
Delhi NCR

भारतीय सेना के ये लड़ाकू विमान हैं तैयार, खासियत ऐसी कि जानकर डर जाते हैं दुश्मन

27 फरवरी 2019

बीकानेर सीमा क्षेत्र
India News

पाकिस्तान में बढ़ी सैन्य हलचल, भारत की सीमा पर तैनात कर रहा टैंक और उड़ा रहा लड़ाकू विमान

27 फरवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

पाकिस्तान ने भारतीय सीमा में गिराए बम, तनाव बढ़ा, जानिए 10 बड़ी बातें

27 फरवरी 2019

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
Register Now

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
विज्ञापन
lok sabha elections 2019 election uttar pradesh bjp congress bsp sp narendra modi rahul gandhi bareilly bareilly up
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Indian Airforce
India News

बालाकोट: फैक्टरी में तैयार मानव बम भारत, अफगानिस्तान, ईरान और बलूचिस्तान में भेजे जाते थे

28 फरवरी 2019

सुषमा स्वराज (फाइल फोटो)
China

सुषमा ने जैश-ए-मोहम्मद की हकीकत सामने रखी तो चीन ने दिया पाकिस्तान को झटका

27 फरवरी 2019

Border
India News

राजस्थान से लगती भारत-पाक सीमा पर तीनों सेना ने कमर कसी, धारा 144 लागू

28 फरवरी 2019

kim-trump
World

वियतनाम में जहां अमेरिका ने बम गिराए थे वहीं मिले ट्रंप-किम, पहली बार साथ में डिनर भी किया 

28 फरवरी 2019

Narendra Modi
Delhi NCR

पीएम ने रात भर जागकर रखी एयर स्ट्राइक पर नजर, तभी किया आराम जब...

27 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
Jaish Training Camp
India News

बालाकोट: जैश-ए-मोहम्मद कैंप की वो तस्वीरें जहां आतंकियों को दिया जाता था प्रशिक्षण

27 फरवरी 2019

PM Modi
India News

दो दशक बाद फिर राष्ट्रवाद के साये में होगा आम चुनाव, 1999 में वाजपेयी ने बचा ली थी सरकार

27 फरवरी 2019

Melvyn Mansell
Bizarre News

हर रात शख्स को लगता है जैसे मुंह में कुछ चल रहा है, बताई इसके पीछे की हैरान करने वाली सच्चाई

27 फरवरी 2019

मिराज-2000
Agra

आतंकियों को मार गिराने वाला मिराज-2000 एक्सप्रेसवे से भी भर चुका है उड़ान

27 फरवरी 2019

मिराज विमान
Jammu

जानिए भारतीय वायुसेना के मिराज-2000 विमान के बारे में सब कुछ, जिससे पीओके में की गई बमबारी

26 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Fatima Bhutto
India News

पाकिस्तान के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री की पोती ने की भारतीय पायलट की रिहाई की मांग

फातिमा भुट्टो ने न्यूयार्क टाइम्स के लेख में लिखा कि मैं और कई अन्य युवा पाकिस्तानी हमारे देश से आग्रह करते हैं कि शांति, मानवता और प्रतिष्ठा के प्रति हमारी प्रतिबद्धता के एक संकेत के तौर पर भारतीय पायलट को रिहा कर दिया जाए।

28 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
इमरान खान
India News

इमरान खान के भाषण के बावजूद दोनों देशों के बीच बढ़ सकता है तनाव

28 फरवरी 2019

modi-shah
India News

चुनावी हलचल: एक करोड़ लोगों से संवाद करेंगे प्रधानमंत्री, कांग्रेस की बैठक स्थगित

28 फरवरी 2019

Pakistan Jet entered India
India News

हाई अलर्ट: भारतीय सीमा में घुसे पाकिस्तानी जेट ने गिराया बम, भारत ने खदेड़कर मार गिराया

27 फरवरी 2019

India says to pakistan return the pilot safely
India News

पाकिस्तान को कड़ा संदेश और मौका देकर भारत ने कहा पायलट सुरक्षित लौटाओ

28 फरवरी 2019

Fighter jet of Indian Air Force is crashed in Badgaon
India News

जम्मू कश्मीर के बडगाम में वायुसेना का हेलिकॉप्टर क्रैश, दोनों पायलट शहीद

27 फरवरी 2019

कैदी
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल सरकार ने पाकिस्तानी कैदियों को कड़ी सुरक्षा वाली बैरकों में भेजा  

28 फरवरी 2019

डेमो पिक
India News

भारत ने पाकिस्तान के फाइटर जेट एफ-16 को मार गिराया

27 फरवरी 2019

Piyush Goyal
India News

ट्रेन के प्लेटफार्म से चलने के एक मिनट पहले भी आरक्षित बर्थ बुक करा सकेंगे यात्री

28 फरवरी 2019

सरहद पर तनाव
India News

आसमान में भिड़े भारत-पाक के विमान, सरहद पर तनाव बरकरार, ऐसा रहा दिन भर का हाल

27 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

असम में योग गुरु रामदेव ने की शहीद के परिजनों से मुलाकात, दी ये मदद

पुलवामा हमले के बाद देश शहीदों के परिजनों के साथ खड़ा है। एक तरफ जहां सरकार शहीद परिजनों की मदद के लिए आगे आ रही है तो वहीं बाबा रामदेव ने भी असम के बक्सा के शहीद के घर का दौरा किया।

28 फरवरी 2019

जिनेवा संधि 2:14

इस संधि के तहत विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन को छोड़ने को मजबूर होगा पाकिस्तान

27 फरवरी 2019

राहुल गांधी 01:55

भारत-पाक के तनावपूर्ण माहौल पर राहुल गांधी का बयान

27 फरवरी 2019

समझौता एक्सप्रेस 1:28

भारत-पाकिस्तान के बीच चलने वाली समझौता एक्सप्रेस रोकी गई

27 फरवरी 2019

मिसाइल 2:12

जंग की सूरत में पाकिस्तान के दांत खट्टे कर देंगी ये मिसाइलें

27 फरवरी 2019

Related

india china
India News

आतंकवाद के मुद्दे पर चीन को साध कर भारत ने हासिल की बड़ी सफलता

28 फरवरी 2019

India changed the script of tension in just six hours
India News

महज छह घंटे में बदल गई भारत पाकिस्तान के तनाव की स्क्रिप्ट

27 फरवरी 2019

पाकिस्तान अधिकृत कश्मीर में कार्रवाई
India News

पाक को पुलवामा का जवाब: सुबह 3.30 बजे थर्राया पीओके, 50 किमी अंदर घुस दागे 1000 किलो बम

26 फरवरी 2019

Border
India News

राजस्थान से लगती भारत-पाक सीमा पर तीनों सेना ने कमर कसी, धारा 144 लागू

28 फरवरी 2019

आसिफ गफूर, पाकिस्तानी सेना
India News

चौतरफा घिरे पाकिस्तान ने कहा, जंग नहीं चाहते, बातचीत से निकले रास्ता

27 फरवरी 2019

विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता रवीश कुमार और एयर वाइस मार्शल आरजीके कपूर
India News

पाकिस्तान ने हमारे सैन्य ठिकानों पर हमला करने की कोशिश की : विदेश मंत्रालय

27 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.