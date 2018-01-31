अपना शहर चुनें

विपक्षी दलों को साथ लाने में जुटे शरद पवार, इन दलों के नेताओं की बुलाई बैठक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 31 Jan 2018 10:48 AM IST
lok sabha elections 2019: meeting of opposition leaders at sharad pawar residence
2019 लोकसभा चुनाव की तैयारियों के लिए सभी पार्टियों ने कमर कस ली है। राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस (एनसीपी) के सुप्रीमो शरद पवार सभी विपक्षी दलों को एक जुट करने में लगे हुए हैं। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई की जानकारी के मुताबिक शरद पवार के घर पर विपक्षी दलों के नेताओं की 1 फरवरी को बैठक होगी।

अगर सभी विपक्ष दल इक्ट्ठे हो जाते हैं तो ये प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के विजय रथ को रोकने की ये अब तक की सबसे बड़ी कोशिश होगी। इससे पहले भाजपा नेता यशवंत सिन्हा और शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने विपक्षी दलों के साथ मिलकर एक नया राजनीतिक मोर्चा राष्ट्र मंच बना लिया है।
  शरद पवार को ऐसा लग रहा है कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की लोकप्रियता घट रही है। राहुल गांधी अभी पूरी तरह से कांग्रेस की कमान संभालने में व्यस्त हैं। ऐसे में अपनी अगुवाई में राजनीतिक मोर्चा खड़ा करना चाहते हैं। शरद पावर बीजेपी के विरोध में तो राजनीतिक घेराबंदी करने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं, लेकिन इससे नई मुसीबत कांग्रेस के लिए खड़ी हो सकती है।

यशवंत सिन्हा ने कहा कि यह मंच विभिन्न राजनीतिक दलों के नेताओं ने सरकार की नीतियों के खिलाफ आंदोलन करने के लिए खड़ा किया है चाहे फिर नीतियां केंद्र सरकार की हों या राज्य सरकार की। हाल ही में किसानों के मामले पर उन्होंने महाराष्ट्र के अकोला में आंदोलन किया और तभी खत्म किया जब मुख्यमंत्री ने उनकी सारी मांगे मान ली।

बुधवार को ऐसा ही एक आंदोलन वे मध्यप्रदेश के नरसिंहपुर में शुरू करने जा रहे हैं। सांसद शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा से पूछे जाने पर क्या वे सरकार की नीतियों से संतुष्ट नहीं हैं, उनका कहना था यदि उन्हें पार्टी पर बोलने का मौका दिया गया होता तो वे इस मंच पर क्यों आते।
lok sabha elections 2019 ncp sharad pawar

