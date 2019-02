K'taka Dy CM,G Parameshwara at an event in Davangere y'day alleged he was thrice denied CM post as he belonged to Dalit community,said, "PK Basavalingappa & KH Ranganath missed the CM post.Mallikarjun Kharge also couldn't become CM. I missed it thrice. Somehow, I was made Dy CM." pic.twitter.com/7g0AcKsde4