लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 : सीपीएम ने जारी की 45 उम्मीदवारों की पहली सूची 

First List of Seats to be Contested by the CPI(M) in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections pic.twitter.com/2Jx0Ay27pJ— CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) March 16, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
पाकिस्तान अगर आतंकवाद से निपटने को लेकर गंभीर है तो उसे कम से कम दाऊद इब्राहिम, सैयद सलाउद्दीन और ऐसे अन्य आतंकवादियों को भारत को सौंप देना चाहिए जो भारतीय नागरिक हैं और वहां (पाकिस्तान में) रह रहे हैं।
16 मार्च 2019