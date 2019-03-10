शहर चुनें

अखिलेश ने की चुनाव से पहले यूपी डीजीपी को हटाने की मांग, राजनाथ बोले- न आकाश रोक सकता है न पाताल!

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 10 Mar 2019 02:56 PM IST
सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव
सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
चुनाव आयोग आज शाम पांच बजे लोकसभा चुनाव की तारीखों की घोषणा कर सकता है। माना जा रहा है कि लोकसभा चुनाव के साथ ही चुनाव आयोग पांच राज्यों में होने वाले विधानसभा चुनावों की तारीखों की भी घोषणा कर सकता है। ये राज्य आंध्र प्रदेश, अरुणाचल प्रदेश, ओडिशा, सिक्किम और जम्मू-कश्मीर हैं। इनमें विधानसभा चुनाव होने हैं। लोकसभा चुनाव की तारीखों के घोषणा के साथ ही आचार संहिता लग जाएगी। चुनाव तारीखों की संभावित घोषणा की खबर के साथ ही नेताओं के बयान आने भी शुरू हो गए हैं। समाजवादी पार्टी के मुखिया अखिलेश यादव ने उत्तर प्रदेश की डीजीपी को हटाने की मांग कर डाली है।
अखिलेश यादव का कहना है, हम लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले उत्तर प्रदेश के डीजीपी को उनकी पोस्ट से हटाने की मांग करते हैं। पुलिसकर्मी खुद चोरी की वारदातों में शामिल हो रहे हैं। अगर ऐसा हो रहा है तो इसके लिए डीजीपी भी जिम्मेदार हैं। अखिलेश यादव ने कहा कि अगर मायावती ने यूपी के डीजीपी को हटाने की मांग की है तो एकदम ठीक की है।
 


बहुजन समाजवादी पार्टी की मुखिया मायावती ने ट्वीट किया है। उन्होंने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा है कि लोकसभा चुनाव की घोषणा के साथ ही आचार संहिता लग जाएगी और प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के शिलान्यास प्रोग्रामों से देश को मुक्ति मिल जाएगी।
 




गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह का कहना है कि आतंकवादियों के ठिकानों पर कार्रवाई करने से हमें न ही धरती, न आकाश और न ही पाताल रोक सकता है। राजनाथ सिंह ने यूपी के उन्नाव में यह बात कही है। हालांकि उन्होंने यह बात चुनाव की तारीखों की घोषणा होने के संदर्भ में नहीं कही है। 


ओडिशा के मुख्यमंत्री नवीन पटनायक ने लोकसभा चुनाव में टिकट वितरण के मद्देनजर महिलाओं को 33 फीसदी कोटा देने की घोषणा की है। उन्होंने कहा कि बीजू जनता दल पार्टी की तरफ से लोकसभा चुनावों में टिकट वितरण में महिलाओं को 33 फीसदी आरक्षण दिया जाएगा।

election election 2019 bjp congress sp bsp samajwadi party bahujan samajwadi party akhilesh yadav mayawati narendra modi rahul gandhi election commission of india
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

