Akhilesh Yadav, SP chief: We demand that the UP DGP be removed from his post before election. Police personnel themselves are getting involved in theft cases. If it's happening, then DGP is responsible too. If Mayawati ji has said that the DGP be removed, what she said is correct pic.twitter.com/3tJyEjXWIX
बहुप्रतीक्षित लोकसभा चुनाव कार्यक्रम की आज शाम घोषणा होते ही आचार संहिता के लागू हो जाने से पीएम श्री मोदी की खोखली व हवाहवाई घोषणाओं व शाही खर्चों वाले इनके सरकारी शिलान्यास आदि प्रोग्रामों से देश को मुक्ति तो मिल जायेगी लेकिन जनता इनके अन्य हथकंडों से भी सावधान रहे।— Mayawati (@Mayawati) March 10, 2019
Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Unnao: Aantankwadi aur aatankwadiyon ke thikano pe karyawahi karne se, na humen dharti rok sakti hai, na aakash rok sakta hai, na paatal rok sakta hai. pic.twitter.com/8b3l168CXY
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced 33 per cent quota for women in the allocation of Lok Sabha tickets of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) party
वर्तमान लोकसभा का कार्यकाल तीन जून को खत्म हो रहा है। संभावना है कि आयोग पहले की तरह आंध्र प्रदेश, ओडिशा, सिक्किम और अरुणाचल प्रदेश के विधानसभा चुनाव भी लोकसभा चुनाव के साथ करा सकता है।
10 मार्च 2019