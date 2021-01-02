शहर चुनें
Live

देशभर में टीकाकरण अभियान का पूर्वाभ्यास शुरू, डॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने लोगों से की अपील - अफवाहों पर ध्यान ना दें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 02 Jan 2021 11:06 AM IST
live updates vaccinationa dry run starts today in india corona vaccine corona virus pandemic
केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉ हर्षवर्धन - फोटो : ANI

खास बातें

आज से केंद्र सरकार के आदेशानुसार कोविड -19 टीकाकरण अभियान का पूर्वाभ्यास सभी राज्यों और केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों में शुरू हो गया है। इसके लिए बड़े पैमाने पर तैयारियां की गई हैं। इस अभियान से सुनिश्चित किया जाएगा कि हम देशव्यापी टीकाकरण के लिए कितने तैयार हैं। ऐसा ही पूर्वाभ्यास कुछ दिन पहले चार राज्यों असम, आंध्र प्रदेश, पंजाब और गुजरात में आयोजित किया गया था। उस दौरान सरकार ने अपनी व्यवस्थाओं का दुरुस्त माना था, तब सरकार ने और राज्यों में भी मॉक ड्रिल की बात कही थी। यहां पढ़ें इससे संबंधित सभी अपडेट्स...
लाइव अपडेट

11:02 AM, 02-Jan-2021

प. बंगाल के कोलकाता में पूर्वाभ्यास का आयोजन

पश्चिम बंगाल में भी कोविड-19 टीकाकरण के पूर्वाभ्यास का आयोजन किया गया। कोलकाता में बिधाननगर नगर निगम के तहत प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य सेवा केंद्रों में पूर्वाभ्यास की तैयारियां का आयोजन किया गया।


india news national corona corona vaccine corona vaccine dry run vaccine dry run in india vaccinations in india
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

