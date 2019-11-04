शहर चुनें

Modi will meet japan, vietnam and australia PM in Bangkok, will attend RCEP summit

आसियान: जापान, वियतनाम और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के प्रधानमंत्री के साथ मुलाकात करेंगे मोदी 

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बैंकॉक Updated Mon, 04 Nov 2019 08:03 AM IST
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी सोमवार को जापान के प्रधानमंत्री शिंजो आबे, वियतनाम के प्रधानमंत्री गुयेन जुआन फुक और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के प्रधानमंत्री स्कॉट मॉरिसन के साथ बैंकॉक में मुलाकात करेंगे। इसके अलावा वह ईस्ट एशिया एंड रीजनल कॉम्प्रिहेन्सिव इकोनॉमिक पार्टनरशिप (आरसीईपी) वार्ता में भी हिस्सा लेंगे। 
इससे पहले रविवार को बैंकॉक में आयोजित 16वें आसियान-भारत शिखर सम्मेलन में प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने कहा कि आसियान हमारी एक्ट ईस्ट पॉलिसी (पूरब की ओर देखो नीति) का अभिन्न अंग है और हमेशा रहेगा। एक एकीकृत और प्रगतिशील आसियान भारत का पक्ष लेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि हम समुद्री सुरक्षा, समुद्री संसाधनों से जुड़ी अर्थव्यवस्था और इस तरह के कई अन्य मुद्दों पर मानव सहयोग पर अपनी साझेदारी को मजबूत करना चाहते हैं।
