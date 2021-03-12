शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Live updates events azadi ka amrut mahotsav pm narendra modi in gujarat sabarmati ashram dandi march

Live

अमृत महोत्सव LIVE : पीएम मोदी ने लॉन्च की वेबसाइट, थोड़ी देर में दांडी मार्च को दिखाएंगे हरी झंडी

Vartika Tolani न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अहमदाबाद Published by: वर्तिका तोलानी
Updated Fri, 12 Mar 2021 12:03 PM IST
Live updates events azadi ka amrut mahotsav pm narendra modi in gujarat sabarmati ashram dandi march
विजिटर बुक में संदेश लिखते हुए प्रधानमंत्री मोदी - फोटो : ANI
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now

खास बातें

साल 2022 में देश की आजादी के 75 साल पूरे हो जाएंगे। साथ ही राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी के नमक सत्याग्रह के 91 वर्ष भी पूरे हो गए हैं। ऐसे में केंद्र सरकार ने 12 मार्च, 2021 से 15 अगस्त, 2022 तक देश के 75 स्थानों पर ‘आजादी का अमृत महोत्सव’ मनाने की घोषणा की है। इसी कड़ी में कुछ ही देर में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी गुजरात के अहमदाबाद में स्थित साबरमती आश्रम से इस महोत्सव का आगाज करने जा रहे हैं। वहीं साबरमती आश्रम में प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने पहले बापू को श्रद्धांजलि दी। यहां पढ़िए इससे जुड़े सभी जरूरी अपडेट्स...
विज्ञापन

लाइव अपडेट

विज्ञापन
11:50 AM, 12-Mar-2021

आजादी दिलाने वाले लोगों को धन्यवाद करना चाहिए - अनुपम खेर

कार्यक्रम में शामिल अभिनेता और आजादी की 75वीं वर्षगांठ मनाने के लिए बनाई गई समिति के सदस्य अनुपम खेर ने कहा कि आज का दिन उन लोगों को धन्यवाद देने का है, जिनकी वजह से आज हम स्वतंत्र भारत में सांस ले रहे हैं। अनुपम खेर ने कहा कि लोगों ने आजादी के लिए अपनी जान तक गंवाई है। 

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national narendra modi prime minister narendra modi amrit mahotsav
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

विद्यार्थी (फाइल फोटो)
Education

एआईसीटीई का बड़ा फैसला: इंजीनियरिंग की पढ़ाई के लिए गणित, भौतिक और रसायन विषय जरूरी नहीं

12 मार्च 2021

आज गोल्ड सिल्वर के रेट
Bazar

सोना-चांदी : वायदा कीमत में आई गिरावट, जानिए कितना है दाम

12 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन
madhya pradesh police
Jabalpur

मध्यप्रदेश: प्रेम विवाह से नाराज भाई जीजा का सिर काटकर पहुंचा थाने, पति की हत्या के बाद पत्नी ने लगाई फांसी

12 मार्च 2021

corona vaccine
India News

देश में कोरोना का कहर बढ़ा : पिछले 24 घंटे में सामने आए 23,285 नए मामले, 117 मौतें

12 मार्च 2021

बॉम्बे बेगम्स
Web Series

बॉम्बे बेगम्स: एनसीपीसीआर ने कई सीन पर जताई आपत्ति, नेटफ्लिक्स से स्ट्रीमिंग बंद करने को कहा

12 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन
दिल्ली-एनसीआर में बारिश
India News

मौसम अपडेट: दिल्ली-एनसीआर में बारिश से बदला मौसम का मिजाज, जानें- यूपी, मध्यप्रदेश और अन्य राज्यों का हाल

12 मार्च 2021

भारत बनाम इंग्लैंड
Cricket News

भारत-इंग्लैंड पहला टी-20 आज: निगाह विश्व कप पर, सही संयोजन तलाशने में जुटी है टीम इंडिया

12 मार्च 2021

देश में कोरोना के बढ़ते मामले
India News

खतरे की घंटी : आंकड़े कर रहे कोरोना की दूसरी लहर का इशारा, 11 फरवरी से बढ़ रहा संक्रमण का दायरा

12 मार्च 2021

चुनाव के दौरान अपने कार्यक्रम की घोषणा करते किसान...
Chandigarh

फूंका बिगुल: पश्चिम बंगाल के चुनावी रण में आज से उतरेगा संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा

12 मार्च 2021

Mamta Banerjee
India News

ममता बनर्जी: तीन 'हमले' जिसने गलियों की राजनीति से सत्ता के शीर्ष पर पहुंचा दिया

12 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X