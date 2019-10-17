तरणजीत सिंह ने ग्रहण किया एकीकृत रक्षा स्टाफ के उप प्रमुख का पदभार

Lieutenant General Taranjeet Singh has taken over as the Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Operations). He is also in-charge of tri services special forces, space and cyber agencies. pic.twitter.com/1NHhQ5jrfX— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2019
पश्चिम बंगाल के राज्यपाल जगदीप धनखड़ को अब जेड श्रेणी की सुरक्षा मिलेगी। गुरुवार को गृह मंत्रालय ने उनकी सुरक्षा बढ़ाने का फैसला किया।
17 अक्टूबर 2019