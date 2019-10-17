शहर चुनें

Lieutenant General Taranjeet Singh has taken charge of Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff

तरणजीत सिंह ने ग्रहण किया एकीकृत रक्षा स्टाफ के उप प्रमुख का पदभार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 17 Oct 2019 06:31 PM IST
Lieutenant General Taranjeet Singh
Lieutenant General Taranjeet Singh - फोटो : ANI
लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल तरणजीत सिंह ने गुरुवार को एकीकृत रक्षा स्टाफ(संचालन) के उप प्रमुख के तौर पर पदभार संभाल लिया है। वह विशेष बल, अंतरिक्ष और साइबर एजेंसियों के प्रभारी भी हैं।
मालूम हो कि भारत के तीनों सशस्त्र बलों के लिए स्वतंत्रता दिवस के अवसर पर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने लाल किले के प्राचीर से चीफ ऑफ डिफेंस स्टाफ को नियुक्त करने की घोषणा की थी। 

तीनों सेनाओं के बीच आपसी तालमेल को बेहतर करने के लिए सीडीएस का गठन किया गया है। भारत के रक्षा सुधार के लिए कारगिल युद्ध पर बनी कमेटी की सिफारिश के बाद इसकी मांग की जा रही थी।
