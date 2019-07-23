केंद्र सरकार का फैसला, लालू यादव, सुरेश राणा और राजीव प्रताप रूडी की घटाई सुरक्षा

Security cover provided to the following people has been revised by Ministry of Home Affairs: Lalu Prasad Yadav, UP Minister Suresh Rana, BJP MP RP Rudy have been removed from Central list (CRPF protectees). LJP MP Chirag Paswan's CRPF cover withdrawn&security downgraded to 'Y.' pic.twitter.com/JfX5DZ7u5O— ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2019
पीएम मोदी के इस इंस्टाग्राम पोस्ट पर कई लोगों का रिएक्शन सामने आया है। खास बात यह है कि लोग अब इस तस्वीर को मीम बनाकर वायरल कर रहे हैं।
