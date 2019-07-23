केंद्र सरकार का फैसला, लालू यादव, सुरेश राणा और राजीव प्रताप रूडी की घटाई सुरक्षा

Security cover provided to the following people has been revised by Ministry of Home Affairs: Lalu Prasad Yadav, UP Minister Suresh Rana, BJP MP RP Rudy have been removed from Central list (CRPF protectees). LJP MP Chirag Paswan's CRPF cover withdrawn&security downgraded to 'Y.' pic.twitter.com/JfX5DZ7u5O