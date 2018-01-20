Download App
Home ›   India News ›   Kumar Vishvas said, Its very unfortunate and sad the action against 20 AAP MLA

AAP विधायकों के मामले पर बोले कुमार विश्वास- CM के विशेषाधिकार की वजह से रहा चुप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, महाराष्ट्र Updated Sat, 20 Jan 2018 02:38 PM IST
Kumar Vishvas said, Its very unfortunate and sad the action against 20 AAP MLA
आम आदमी पार्टी के नेता कुमार विश्वास ने 20 AAP विधायकों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई मामले में सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल पर निशाना साधा है। उन्होंने कहा कि 20 विधायकों के खिलाफ हुई कार्रवाई दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है और इससे उन्हें दुख पहुंचा है। 

कुमार ने बताया कि कुछ समय पहले उन्होंने कुछ सुझाव दिये थे लेकिन उनसे कहा गया कि यह सीएम का विशेषाधिकार है, इसलिए वह चुप हो गए। उन्होंने यह बयान महाराष्ट्र के अहमदनगर में श्री शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में पूजा के बाद दिया। इस मौके पर उन्होंने नेत्रदान करने की भी घोषणा की और शपथ-पत्र भरा। 
 

आपको बता दें कि आम आदमी पार्टी में इस समय आंतरिक कलह चल रही है, जहां एक तरफ सीएम केजरीवाल और कुमार विश्वास के बीच गतिरोध जारी है वहीं आप के 20 विधायकों से जुड़ा मामला भी पार्टी के लिए सर दर्द बन गया है। ऐसे में कुमार विश्वास का शनि मंदिर में पूजा करना एक अलग ही कहानी बयां करता है। 
