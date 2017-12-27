बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 09:17 PM IST
विश्व हिंदू परिषद (वीएचपी) के नेता
प्रवीन तोगड़िया
ने बुधवार को कहा कि पाकिस्तानी अधिकारियों द्वारा कुलभूषण जाधव की मां और पत्नी के साथ की गई बदसलूकी 50 करोड़ भारतीय महिलाओं का अपमान है।
विहिप के अध्यक्ष तोगड़िया ने भुवनेश्वर में एक कार्यक्रम से इतर मीडिया को कहा, ‘यह सिर्फ जाधव की मां और पत्नी का ही अपमान नहीं है। यह अपमान देश में मौजूद 50 करोड़ महिलाओं का अपमान है।’
गौरतलब है कि
पाकिस्तान
में जाधव से मिलने गई उनकी मां और पत्नी से बदसलूकी का मामला सामने आया है। पाक ने जाधव से मिलने के दौरान उनकी मां और पत्नी के जूते, गहने और यहां तक कि बिंदी भी उतरवा दी थी। जिस पर भारत ने आपत्ति जताई है।
