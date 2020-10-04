केरल: कोच्चि में ग्लाइडर के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने से दो नौसेना अधिकारियों की मौत

Kerala: Lt Rajeev Jha and Petty Officer Sunil Kumar, onboard a naval power glider, lost their lives after it crashed near Thoppumpady bridge near naval base this morning. It was on routine training sortie & took off from INS Garuda. Southern Naval Command orders Board of Inquiry. pic.twitter.com/pCDuoN5GLi— ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2020
