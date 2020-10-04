शहर चुनें
Kerala: Two Naval officers killed in glider crash in Kochi who took off from INS Garuda

केरल: कोच्चि में ग्लाइडर के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने से दो नौसेना अधिकारियों की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोच्चि Updated Sun, 04 Oct 2020 10:21 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : ANI

केरल के कोच्चि जिले में रविवार सुबह थोप्पुम्पदी पुल के पास एक ग्लाइडर के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने से दो नौसेना अधिकारियों की मौत हो गई। नौसेना द्वारा एक बयान में कहा गया है कि वे नियमित प्रशिक्षण के लिए आईएनएस गरुड़ से रवाना हुए और सुबह लगभग 7 बजे ग्लाइडर दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया।
ग्लाइडर से उड़ान भरने वाले दोनों अधिकारियों की पहचान उत्तराखंड के लेफ्टिनेंट राजीव झा (39) और बिहार के पेटी अधिकारी (इलेक्ट्रिकल एयर) सुनील कुमार (29) के रूप में की गई है। उन्हें डॉक्टरों द्वारा आईएनएचएस संजीवनी में मृत घोषित कर दिया गया। दक्षिणी नौसेना कमान ने इस घटना के जांच के आदेश दिए हैं। 
 
 

india news national ins garuda indian navy

