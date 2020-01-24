शहर चुनें

कर्नाटक भाजपा सांसद शोभा करांडलाजे के ट्वीट पर केरल पुलिस ने दर्ज किया मुकदमा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, तिरुवनंतपुरम Updated Fri, 24 Jan 2020 03:17 AM IST
शोभा करांडलाजे
शोभा करांडलाजे - फोटो : ट्विटर
ख़बर सुनें
केरल पुलिस ने भाजपा सांसद शोभा करांडलाजे के खिलाफ धर्म व जाति आदि के आधार पर विभिन्न समूहों के बीच दुश्मनी को बढ़ावा देने के आरोप में मामला दर्ज किया है। पुलिस ने यह कार्रवाई शोभा के 22 जनवरी को किए गए एक ट्वीट को लेकर की। 
कर्नाटक के उदुपि चिकमंगलूर से सांसद शोभा करांडलाजे ने ट्वीट में लिखा था कि केरल दूसरा कश्मीर बनने की राह पर कदम बढ़ा रहा है। मल्लापुरम की कुट्टीपुरम पंचायत के हिंदुओं के यहां पानी की सप्लाई रोक दी गई थी क्योंकि उन्होंने सीएए 2019 का समर्थन किया था।' 

kerala police shobha karandlaje mp bjp karnataka
