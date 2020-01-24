कर्नाटक भाजपा सांसद शोभा करांडलाजे के ट्वीट पर केरल पुलिस ने दर्ज किया मुकदमा

Kerala police register case against BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje u/s 153(A) of IPC (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race etc) for her tweet on 22 Jan, "Hindus of Kuttipuram Panchayat of Malappuram were denied water supply as they supported CAA 2019". pic.twitter.com/3r8F23pcXn— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2020
Kerala is taking baby steps to become another Kashmir!— Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) January 22, 2020
Hindus of Kuttipuram Panchayat of Malappuram was denied water supply as they supported #CAA2019.#SevaBharati has been supplying water ever since.
Will Lutyens telecast this intolerance of PEACEFULS frm God's Own Country!? pic.twitter.com/y0HKI4bitD
24 जनवरी 2020