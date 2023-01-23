Gold Smuggling: कोच्चि एयरपोर्ट पर कस्टम विभाग ने जब्त किया 2 किलो सोना, पैरों में बांधकर ले जा रहा था यात्री

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
केरल के कोच्चि एयरपोर्ट पर कस्टम विभाग की एअर इंटेलिजेंस यूनिट ने करीब 2 किलो सोना जब्त किया है। यह सोना एक यात्री से जब्त किया गया है, जो अपने पैरों में बांधकर इस सोने की तस्करी कर रहा था। आरोपी की पहचान अब्दुल के रूप में हुई है, जो कि केरल के मालाप्पुरम का रहने वाला है। जब्त किए गए सोने की कीमत करीब 85 लाख रुपए है।
#WATCH | Kerala: Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs department seized 1978.89 grams of gold worth Rs 85 lakhs from a passenger at Kochi airport yesterday. The passenger has been identified as Abdul, a native of Malappuram: Customs pic.twitter.com/xxeM0QZvTJ— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2023
