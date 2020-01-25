शहर चुनें

केरल: विधानसभा की कथित मानहानि का मुद्दा, राज्यपाल को हटाने का प्रस्ताव लाएगा विपक्ष

Updated Sat, 25 Jan 2020 01:43 PM IST
आरिफ मोहम्मद खान (फाइल फोटो)
आरिफ मोहम्मद खान (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : एएनआई
केरल विधानसभा में विपक्ष के नेता रमेश चेन्नीथाला ने कहा कि नागरिकता संशोधन कानून पर विधानसभा की कथित मानहानि करने को लेकर राज्यपाल आरिफ मोहम्मद खान को हटाने की मांग से जुड़ा प्रस्ताव केरल विधानसभा में पेश किया जाएगा। 
केरल के राज्यपाल आरिफ मोहम्मद खान ने कहा कि मुझे नहीं लगता कि इस तरह की बात किसी भी टिप्पणी के योग्य है। अपना मुंह खोलने से पहले, मैंने संविधान और कानून को पढ़ा जिससे अपनी भूमिका और कर्तव्यों से अवगत हो सकूं।



 
