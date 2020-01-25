केरल: विधानसभा की कथित मानहानि का मुद्दा, राज्यपाल को हटाने का प्रस्ताव लाएगा विपक्ष

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala's notice: I don't think this kind of thing deserves any comment. Before opening my mouth, I read the Constitution & law to become aware of role and duties conferred upon me. https://t.co/RSd3iWA4OW pic.twitter.com/REIx4M2YTD— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2020
राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद लेफ्टिनेंट कर्नल ज्योति लामा, मेजर केबी सिंह, सूबेदार एन सिंह, नाइक एस कुमार और सिपाही के ओराण को शौर्य चक्र से सम्मानित करेंगे।
25 जनवरी 2020