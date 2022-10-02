आरिफ मोहम्मद खान बोले: हम अपने विकास में लगना चाहते हैं, लेकिन पड़ोसी रोज कश्मीर में आतंकवादी भेजता है

केरल के राज्यपाल मोहम्मद आरिफ खान ने रविवार को कहा, हमें अपनी ताकत को इतना बढ़ाना होगा कि हम आतंकवाद जैसी बीमारियों से लड़ सकें। हालांकि, हमें ध्यान रखना होगा कि इसमें किसी का नुकसान न हो।

#WATCH | Suppose we forget & move on from what's happened, construct ourselves. But our neighbor sends terrorists to Kashmir, calls it unfinished agenda of partition. We need to prepare ourselves to fight against it: Kerala Governor Arif Mohd Khan on Nationalism & its importance pic.twitter.com/zmAqpJtLzA