Kerala: Case registered BJP workers posters of PM Modi & Home Minister Amit Shah at Palakkad municipality office

केरल: नगरपालिका कार्यालय पर पीएम मोदी व गृहमंत्री शाह के पोस्टर लगाए तो भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं पर केस दर्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पलक्कड़ Updated Fri, 18 Dec 2020 10:33 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
केरल में हाल ही में हुए स्थानीय निकाय चुनावों में भाजपा का प्रदर्शन अच्छा रहा है। इससे भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं के बीच उत्साह है। वहीं, राज्य के पलक्कड़ नगरपालिका कार्यालय पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह के पोस्टर लगाने और भाजपा समर्थित नारे लगाने के खिलाफ पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं के एक समूह के खिलाफ धारा 153 के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया है। 
