Kathir Anand of DMK won Vellore Lok Sabha bypoll election in Tamilnadu

वेल्लोर लोकसभा चुनाव में डीएमके के कथिर आनंद जीते, स्तालिन को समर्पित की जीत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वेल्लोर Updated Fri, 09 Aug 2019 06:25 PM IST
डीएमके नेता कथिर आनंद (फाइल फोटो)
डीएमके नेता कथिर आनंद (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
तमिलनाडु की वेल्लोर लोकसभा सीट पर चुनाव में डीएमके के कथिर आनंद ( Kathir Anand ) ने जीत हासिल की है। उन्होंने 8141 मतों के अंतर से एआईडीएमके (अन्नाद्रमुक) के प्रत्याशी एसी शनगुनम को हराया। 
वेल्लोर लोकसभा सीट पर अप्रैल में ही चुनाव होना था, लेकिन भारी मात्रा में नकदी बरामद होने के चलते यहां चुनाव रद्द कर दिया गया था। इस सीट पर पांच अगस्त को मतदान हुआ था। कुल 28 उम्मीदवार चुनावी मैदान में थे।
tamil nadu vellore election result 2019 kathir anand dmk aiadmk
