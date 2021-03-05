शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Karti Chidambaram requested to declare Priyanka Gandhi as candidate for bypolls to Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat

तमिलनाडु: प्रियंका गांधी को कन्याकुमारी लोकसभा सीट से प्रत्याशी घोषित करने की मांग

Gaurav Pandey न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई Published by: गौरव पाण्डेय
Updated Fri, 05 Mar 2021 03:46 PM IST
विज्ञापन
प्रियंका गांधी
प्रियंका गांधी - फोटो : पीटीआई (फाइल)
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
कांग्रेस सांसद कार्ति चिदंबरम ने पार्टी की राज्य चुनाव समिति के सामने एक आवेदन दायर किया है। इस में समिति से अनुरोध किया गया है कि कन्याकुमारी लोकसभा सीट पर होने वाले उपचुनाव में प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा को उम्मीदवार घोषित किया जाए। यह चुनाव छह अप्रैल को विधानसभा चुनावों के साथ होगा। 
विज्ञापन


बता दें कि भारतीय निर्वाचन आयोग ने बीते दिनों चार राज्यों और एक केंद्रशासित प्रदेश में विधानसभा चुनाव का कार्यक्रम जारी किया था। इसके अनुसार तमिलनाडु, केरल और पुडुचेरी में छह अप्रैल को मतदान होना है। आयोग ने इसी दिन मलप्पुरम और कन्याकुमारी लोकसभा सीट पर उपचुनाव की भी घोषणा की थी।




 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national kanyakumari lok sabha bypoll priyanka gandhi congress election

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

वाशिंगटन सुंदर और ऋषभ पंत
Cricket News

IND vs ENG 4th Test: अब इंग्लैंड पर भारत की बढ़त शुरू, ऋषभ पंत तेजी से शतक की ओर

5 मार्च 2021

पेट्रोल पंप पर आपको फ्री में मिलती हैं ये सुविधाएं
Business Diary

तेल की कीमत में बेतहाशा वृद्धि, लेकिन पेट्रोल पंप पर आपको फ्री में मिलती हैं ये नौ सुविधाएं

5 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन
शबनम और सलीम
Delhi

...जब जेल अधिकारियों से बोला शबनम का प्रेमी सलीम, मुझे अभी नहीं होगी फांसी, वजह जान अधिकारी भी हैरान

5 मार्च 2021

सॉवरेन गोल्ड बॉन्ड में निवेश का मौका
Personal Finance

काम की खबर: सस्ते में सोना बेच रही है सरकार, निवेश करने का आखिरी दिन आज

5 मार्च 2021

redmi k40 series
Gadgets

महज पांच मिनट में 300000 लोगों ने खरीदा यह स्मार्टफोन, जानें खासियत

5 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन
कंगना रणौत, अनुराग और तापसी
Bollywood

Income Tax Raid: तापसी पन्नू,अनुराग कश्यप पर टैक्स चोरी के आरोप, कंगना रणौत बोलीं-मैं तो तभी समझ गई थी जब इन लोगों...

5 मार्च 2021

hathras case
Hathras

किसान हत्याकांड में नया खुलासा, रोते-रोते बोली बेटी-आज पापा जिंदा होते, अगर पुलिस...

5 मार्च 2021

sub inspector suicide
Lucknow

दरोगा आत्महत्या केस में नया खुलासा, सचिवालय की लगातार ड्यूटी लगने से नाराज थे निर्मल, हुई थी बहस, यहां करना चाहते थे काम

5 मार्च 2021

राखी सावंत
Delhi

अभिनेत्री राखी सावंत की बढ़ीं मुश्किलें, हो सकती है जेल, फिल्म की शूटिंग और म्यूजिक इंस्टीट्यूट से जुड़ा है मामला

5 मार्च 2021

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

ठीक एक साल बाद: फिर आया मार्च और बढ़ने लगा कोरोना संक्रमण

5 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X