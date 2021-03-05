तमिलनाडु: प्रियंका गांधी को कन्याकुमारी लोकसभा सीट से प्रत्याशी घोषित करने की मांग

Tamil Nadu: Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram has filed an application before the party's state election committee requesting that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra be named as the candidate for the by-polls to Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency pic.twitter.com/BVegDsF9fQ— ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2021
