BS Yeddyurappa, BJP on boycotting Governor's speech: No development is going on, there is infighting within the cabinet, that is why we boycotted Governor's speech. We are not going to move a no-confidence motion. We're waiting & observing everything. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/y09zMDSOuD

#Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar on being asked what if BJP moves a no-confidence motion, says, "Let them try." He also said that it is very shocking that BJP legislators are showing this attitude of frustration towards the Governor's speech. pic.twitter.com/TMCJOUKLkY