Hindi News ›   India News ›   Karnataka: Vajubhai said Need to read address Yeddyurappa dismisses development work in Karnataka

कर्नाटक: भाजपा ने राज्यपाल के भाषण का किया बहिष्कार, येदियुरप्पा ने बताई वजह

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कर्नाटक Updated Wed, 06 Feb 2019 05:55 PM IST
karnataka assembly
karnataka assembly - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
कर्नाटक के राज्यपाल वजूभाई वाला ने विधानसभा में जैसे ही अपना संबोधन शुरू किया वैसे ही विपक्ष में बैठी भाजपा ने भी हंगामा शुरू कर दिया। भाजपा नेता ने कहा कि आप भाषण नहीं पढ़ें क्योंकि आपको झूठ बोलने के लिए विवश किया जा रहा है, सरकार ने अपना बहुमत और विश्वास खो दिया है। 
हालांकि हंगामा होने के बावजूद राज्यपाल नहीं रुके और अपना संबोधन जारी रखा। उन्होंने अपने संबोधन के आखिरी लाइन में कहा कि वह अपना संबोधन समाप्त कर रहे हैं और इसे पढ़ा जाना चाहिए।  

भाजपा नेता और कर्नाटक के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री बीएस येदियुरप्पा ने कहा कि हमने राज्यपाल के संबोधन को का बहिष्कार इसलिए किया क्योंकि राज्य में कोई विकास का कार्य नहीं हो रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार के खिलाफ हमारा अविश्वास प्रस्ताव लाने का कोई इरादा नहीं है। अभी हमलोग इंतजार कर रहे हैं और हालात को देख रहे हैं।
वहीं, कर्नाटक के कांग्रेस नेता डीके शिवकुमार ने अविश्वास प्रस्ताव पर कहा कि उन्हें कोशिश करने दीजिए। यह हैरान करने वाली बात है कि भाजपा नेताओं ने राज्यपाल के सामने इस तरह का रवैया दिखाया।
गौरतलब है कि कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री एचडी कुमारस्वामी ने बजट पत्र तैयार कर लिया है, बजट 8 फरवरी को विधानसभा में पेश होगा।
 

vajubhai vala bs yeddyurappa bjp hd kumaraswamy jds congress bsp
