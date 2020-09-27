शहर चुनें
Karnataka: Seven people including a pregnant woman died after the car rammed in truck in Kalaburagi

कर्नाटक: कलबुर्गी में भीषण सड़क हादसा, कार ने ट्रक को मारी टक्कर, गर्भवती महिला समेत सात की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Sun, 27 Sep 2020 03:10 PM IST
कलबुर्गी में भीषण सड़क हादसा
कलबुर्गी में भीषण सड़क हादसा - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
कर्नाटक के कलबुर्गी में एक भीषण सड़क हादसा हुआ है। शहर के सवालागी गांव के पास तेज रफ्तार कार ने सड़क किनारे खड़े ट्रक को टक्कर मार दी। इस घटना में कार में सवार एक गर्भवती महिला समेत सात लोगों की मौत हो गई। टक्कर इतनी जबरदस्त थी कि कार और ट्रक दोनों पलटकर सड़क के नीचे जा गिरे। इस मामले में एक केस दर्ज किया गया है। 
kalaburagi accident

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

