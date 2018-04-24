शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

'My Result Plus
'My Result Plus
Hindi News ›   India News ›   karnataka: IT Department said, Raids are being conducted in Mysuru and Bengaluru

कर्नाटक चुनाव से पहले आयकर विभाग के ताबड़तोड़ छापे, निशाने पर सिद्धारमैया के करीबी मंत्री

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Tue, 24 Apr 2018 11:53 AM IST
karnataka: IT Department said, Raids are being conducted in Mysuru and Bengaluru
ख़बर सुनें
कर्नाटक चुनाव से पहले आयकर विभाग ताबड़तोड़ छापे मार रहा है। इनकम टैक्स डिपार्टमेंट का कहना है कि मैसूरू और बैंगलूरू में कई ठेकेदारों के घर और ऑफिस पर छापा मारा गया है। कुछ मीडिया चैनल्स रिपोर्ट कर रहे हैं कि अभी तक किसी मंत्री के घर छापा नहीं मारा गया है। 
वहीं सूत्रों के मुताबिक आयकर विभाग ने राज्य सरकार में पीडब्ल्यूडी मंत्री एच.सी. महादेवप्पा के घर पर भी छापा मारा है जोकि मुख्यमंत्री सिद्धारमैया के करीबियों में से एक हैं। 

आपको बता दें कि कर्नाटक विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए 12 मई को वोटिंग होनी है जिसके नतीजे 15 मई को आएंगे। गौरतलब है कि कर्नाटक विधानसभा में 224 सीटें हैं, जिसमें कांग्रेस ने 122 और बीजेपी ने 43 सीटों पर कब्जा जमा रखा है। 
 

 

RELATED

income tax raids siddaramaiah

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

See Varun Dhawan Rare Unseen Childhood Pictures on his 31st Birthday
Lifestyle

बचपन में गोल-मटोल दिखने वाले वरुण धवन की ये तस्वीरें आपने नहीं देखी होंगी, ऐसे बने सुपरस्टार

24 अप्रैल 2018

jhanvi kapoor
Bollywood

सोनम की शादी की शॉपिंग कर लौट रही थीं जाह्नवी, एक घर के बाहर इस हालत में हुईं स्पॉट

24 अप्रैल 2018

सरोज खान
Bollywood

कास्टिंग काउच पर लड़कियों को लेकर सरोज खान ने कह दी थी इतनी बड़ी बात, विवाद के बाद अब मांगी माफी

24 अप्रैल 2018

सोनम कपूर
Bollywood

70 करोड़ के इस बंगले में होने जा रही सोनम की शादी, 55 हजार sqft में फैले घर के अंदर है ये सब

24 अप्रैल 2018

तनिष्का कपूर
Bollywood

एक्ट्रेस से थी टीम इंडिया के इस स्टार क्रिकेटर की शादी की खबरें, अब रिश्ते पर बोल दी बड़ी बात

24 अप्रैल 2018

neil nitin mukesh
Bollywood

नील नितिन मुकेश के घर में गूंजेगी किलकारी, सोशल मीडिया पर डाली पोस्ट-जल्द आने वाला है

24 अप्रैल 2018

anushka sharma
Bollywood

स्वरा भास्कर के बाद कठुआ गैंगरेप पर भड़कीं अब ये एक्ट्रेस, बोलीं- नए कानून को 1000 फीसदी समर्थन

24 अप्रैल 2018

7 Ways to Have an Awesome Blind Date for men
Relationship

ब्लाइंड डेट पर जाने से पहले पुरुष जरूर जान लें ये 5 बातें, फायदे में रहेंगे

24 अप्रैल 2018

These three magical yoga poses can cure insomnia instantly
Stress Management

न दवा न डाइटिंग, नींद नहीं आती तो काम आएगा ये चमत्कारी फॉर्मूला

24 अप्रैल 2018

a
Bollywood

B'day Spl: फिल्मों में आने से पहले क्रिकेटर था ये एक्टर, मौत पर अमिताभ बच्चन भी रो पड़े थे

24 अप्रैल 2018

Most Read

Deve Gowda says his only regret was not completing full terms as pm or cm
India News

देवगौड़ा बोले- सबसे बड़ा अफसोस, पीएम-सीएम के रूप में नहीं कर पाये कार्यकाल पूरा

जनता दल(सेकुलर) सुप्रीमो एच डी देवगौड़ा ने सोमवार को कहा कि उन्हें इस बात का अफसोस है कि वह प्रधानमंत्री के तौर पर और कर्नाटक के सीएम के तौर पर अपना कार्यकाल पूरा नहीं कर सके।

24 अप्रैल 2018

मोहम्मद रफीक
India News

PM मोदी को मारने की तैयारी कर रहा शख्स गिरफ्तार, पहले भी जा जुका है जेल

24 अप्रैल 2018

VIJAYENDRA
India News

कर्नाटक विधानसभा चुनाव: बीजेपी ने काटा येदियुरप्पा के बेटे विजेयंद्र का टिकट, कांग्रेस में भी असंतोष

24 अप्रैल 2018

दीपक मिश्रा
India News

CJI दीपक मिश्रा बोले- न्यायपालिका के भरोसे पर आंच नहीं आने दी जाएगी, 4 जजों की बनाई कमेटी

24 अप्रैल 2018

Amitabh Kant
India News

नीति आयोग के CEO बोले- यूपी और बिहार जैसे राज्यों की वजह से पिछड़ रहा भारत

24 अप्रैल 2018

union minister son gave suggestion to amit shah about bjp party president post in rajasthan
India News

राजस्थान : बीजेपी में मचा घमासान, प्रदेश अध्यक्ष पद को लेकर दिल्ली पहुंचे राजे समर्थक

24 अप्रैल 2018

मोदी-जिनपिंग
India News

PM मोदी-जिनपिंग मुलाकात में नीरव पर रहेगा फोकस, प्रत्यर्पण पर हो सकती है चर्चा

24 अप्रैल 2018

Odisha: six year old girl has slipped into coma
India News

ओडिशा: रेप का शिकार हुई 6 साल की बच्ची 'कोमा' में पहुंची, सिर और प्राइवेट पार्ट्स में गहरी चोट

24 अप्रैल 2018

now train available on daily bases from allahabad to ujjain
India News

उज्जैन के लिए इलाहाबाद से अब रोज मिलेगी ट्रेन, बिना परेशानी कर पाएंगे महाकाल के दर्शन

24 अप्रैल 2018

PM Modi
India News

RTI में PMO से पूछा कब मिलेंगे 15 लाख? मिला ये जवाब

24 अप्रैल 2018

Related Videos

कर्नाटक चुनाव से पहले घमासान, बीजेपी कार्यालय में येदियुरप्पा समर्थकों का हंगामा

कर्नाटक चुनाव में बीजेपी के मुख्यमंत्री पद के दावेदार बीएस येदियुरप्पा के बेटे को बीजेपी ने टिकट नहीं दिया है। जिसके बाद पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं ने मैसूर बीजेपी ऑफिस में जमकर हंगामा काटा। देखिए, ये वीडियो।

24 अप्रैल 2018

anushka sharma 1:05

POCSO कानून को लेकर अनुष्का शर्मा ने कहा ये

24 अप्रैल 2018

जवानों का जश्न 0:58

VIDEO: नक्सलियों के खिलाफ सफल ऑपरेशन के बाद जवानों ने ऐसे मनाया जश्न

24 अप्रैल 2018

EASTERN PERIPHERAL EXPRESSWAY 3:43

ईस्टर्न पेरिफेरल एक्सप्रेस-वे की खासियतें जान लीजिए, 29 अप्रैल को होगा उद्घाटन

24 अप्रैल 2018

RAPE RAIPUR 1:59

शर्मनाक: अब इस शहर में नाबालिग बच्ची के साथ हुआ गैंगरेप

23 अप्रैल 2018

Recommended

Wrong information in IT returns will lead to prosecution, complaint to employers
Business

अब गलत आयकर रिटर्न भरने वाले वेतनभोगियों पर होगी कार्रवाई

18 अप्रैल 2018

ITR-1 activated on e-filing portal of income tax department, now salaried can fill there return
India News

ई-फाइलिंग हुई पोर्टल पर सक्रिय, अब वेतनभोगी भर सकते हैं अपना रिटर्न

18 अप्रैल 2018

Varanasi businessman is the in eye of income tax department
Varanasi

आयकर विभाग के रडार पर बनारस के कई बड़े कारोबारी, हो सकती है छापेमारी

16 अप्रैल 2018

pan card
Corporate

विदेशी कंपनियों को देनी होगी पैरेंट कंपनी के मूल देश की जानकारी, IT में बदलाव पर CBDT ने मांगी राय

14 अप्रैल 2018

swetabh suman
Dehradun

50 लाख की घूस के आरोपी गुवाहाटी आयकर कमिश्नर गिरफ्तार, CBI ने देहरादून का आवास किया सील

13 अप्रैल 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

नोटबंदी के दौरान 'खजाना' जमा करने वालों के हो सकते दिन खराब, यहां 10 हजार लोगों को नोटिस

6 अप्रैल 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.