Raids are being conducted in Mysuru and Bengaluru on some of the contractors. No minister is covered in this as is being reported by some media channels: Income Tax Dept Statement— ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2018
जनता दल(सेकुलर) सुप्रीमो एच डी देवगौड़ा ने सोमवार को कहा कि उन्हें इस बात का अफसोस है कि वह प्रधानमंत्री के तौर पर और कर्नाटक के सीएम के तौर पर अपना कार्यकाल पूरा नहीं कर सके।
24 अप्रैल 2018