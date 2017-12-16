बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कर्नाटक के गृह मंत्री बोले- न्यू ईयर पर भरतनाट्यम करें सनी लियोनी
Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 03:28 PM IST
बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री सनी लियोनी के न्यू ईयर इवेंट पर मचे बवाल पर
कर्नाटक
के गृह मंत्री रामालिंगा रेड्डी ने कहा कि उन्हें भरतनाट्यम करना चाहिए।
रामालिंगा ने कहा कि 'मैंने ही कमिशनर को इवेंट की इजाजत देने के लिए मना किया था। ऑर्गनाइजर्स को इवेंट की मंजूरी मिल सकती है अगर सनी सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम या फिर
भरतनाट्यम
करें।
बता दें कि कई संगठनों ने सनी लियोनी के इवेंट को रद्द करने की मांग की है। कर्नाटक रक्षा वेदिके (केआरवी) और कुछ अन्य संगठन 31 दिसंबर के प्रस्तावित कार्यक्रम का विरोध कर रहे हैं। इसके अलावा 'कर्नाटक रक्षना वेदिका युवा सेना' ने धमकी दी थी कि यदि सनी लियोनी का न्यू ईयर इवेंट कैंसिल नहीं किया गया तो सामूहिक आत्मदाह किया जाएगा।
उनका कहना है कि सनी लियोनी को आमंत्रित करना शहर की संस्कृति पर हमला होगा। गौरतलब है कि पिछले एक हफ्ते से केआरवी के सदस्य सनी लियोनी के विरोध में शहर में प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं, रैलियां निकाल रहे हैं। राज्य के कई हिस्सों में सनी लियोनी के पुतले फूंके जा रहे हैं।
