कर्नाटक: पूर्व सांसद जी मेडगौड़ा का निधन, मांड्या के अस्पताल में चल रहा था इलाज

Former MP G Made Gowda passed away at a hospital in Mandya. He was undergoing treatment for lung disease— ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2021
Karnataka CM, BS Yediyurappa, in his condolence message, said Gowda imbibed teachings of Gandhi&was in forefront of Cauvery river water sharing distrbution agitations pic.twitter.com/0Ig2T78MUa
