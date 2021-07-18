बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Karnataka Former MP G Medegowda died, treatment was going on in Mandya hospital

कर्नाटक: पूर्व सांसद जी मेडगौड़ा का निधन, मांड्या के अस्पताल में चल रहा था इलाज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Published by: Kuldeep Singh Updated Sun, 18 Jul 2021 12:41 AM IST
कर्नाटक के पूर्व सांसद जी मेडगौड़ा
कर्नाटक के पूर्व सांसद जी मेडगौड़ा - फोटो : [email protected]

कर्नाटक के पूर्व सांसद जी मेडगौड़ा का फेफड़ों की बीमारी के चलते मांड्या अस्पताल में शनिवार को निधन हो गया। वे लंबे समय से बीमार थे और उनका अस्तपाल में इलाज चल रहा था।
कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री बीएस येदियुरप्पा ने मेडगौड़ा के निधन पर शोक जताया है। उन्होंने अपने शोक संदेश में कहा, 'जी मेडगौड़ा ने गांधी की शिक्षाओं को आत्मसात किया था और कावेरी नदी जल बंटवारे के आंदोलन में सबसे आगे रहे थे।'

india news national mp g medegowda mandya hospital karnatak anews cm bs yediyurappa
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

