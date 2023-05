Karnataka: 'गोवा से बसों में भरकर कर्नाटक पहुंचे लोग' कांग्रेस अलर्ट, पूछा- क्या चुनाव आयोग कार्रवाई करेगा?

This is preposterous @DgpKarnataka !



This is a heinous crime.



Is illicit money being transported?



Where is Karnataka Police?



What’s happening at Whistling Woodzs Jungle Resort at Dandeli, Uttar Kannada District , Dandeli, Karnataka?



Has Vishvajeet Rane booked 6 rooms here?… https://t.co/9T3hqv7S8d