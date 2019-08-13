कर्नाटक: अयोग्य ठहराए गए विधायकों ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट के सामने तत्काल सुनवाई का उल्लेख किया

Disqualified Karnataka MLAs mention for urgent hearing before the Supreme Court their petition challenging Speaker’s decision to disqualify them for the term of the present Assembly.— ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
उन्हीं की तरह श्रीनगर में पीडी नित्या भी तैनात हैं जो 2016 बैच की आईपीएस अधिकारी हैं। उनकी जिम्मेदारी राम मुंशी बाग और हनव दागजी गांव के क्षेत्रों को देखने की है।
13 अगस्त 2019