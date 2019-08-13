शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Karnataka: Disqualified MLAs mention for urgent hearing before SC challenging speaker decision

कर्नाटक: अयोग्य ठहराए गए विधायकों ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट के सामने तत्काल सुनवाई का उल्लेख किया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 13 Aug 2019 12:06 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
उच्चतम न्यायालय में मंगलवार को कर्नाटक के अयोग्य ठहराए गए विधायकों ने अपनी याचिका पर 19 अगस्त को तत्काल सुनवाई की मांग करते हुए इसका उल्लेख किया है। याचिका में उन्होंने पूर्व स्पीकर केआर रमेश कुमार के उस फैसले को चुनौती दी है जिसमें उन्होंने उन्हें वर्तमान विधानसभा के कार्यकाल के लिए अयोग्य ठहराया था। न्यायालय ने अयोग्य ठहराए गए कर्नाटक के विधायकों से, याचिका तत्काल सूचीबद्ध करने के लिए रजिस्ट्रार को ज्ञापन देने को कहा है।
supreme court karnataka kr ramesh kumar assembly सुप्रीम कोर्ट कर्नाटक
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

