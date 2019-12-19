बंगलूरू के डीसीपी ने प्रदर्शनकारियों के सामने गाया राष्ट्रगान, शांतिपूर्वक लौट गए सभी

#WATCH Karnataka: DCP of Bengaluru(Central),Chetan Singh Rathore sings national anthem along with protesters present at the Town Hall in Bengaluru, when they were refusing to vacate the place. Protesters left peacefully after the national anthem was sung. #CitizenshipAmendmentAct pic.twitter.com/DLYsOw3UTP— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019
राष्ट्रीय राजधानी दिल्ली में नागरिकता कानून को लेकर सोशल मीडिया के जरिए हिंसा फैलाने वाले लोगों के खिलाफ दिल्ली पुलिस एक्शन में आ गई है।
19 दिसंबर 2019