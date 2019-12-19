शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Karnataka DCP Bengaluru Chetan Singh Rathore sing national anthem with protesters , caa cab 2019

बंगलूरू के डीसीपी ने प्रदर्शनकारियों के सामने गाया राष्ट्रगान, शांतिपूर्वक लौट गए सभी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Thu, 19 Dec 2019 11:05 PM IST
DCP Bengaluru, Chetan Singh Rathore
DCP Bengaluru, Chetan Singh Rathore - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
गुरुवार को देश के अलग-अलग इलाकों में विरोध प्रदर्शन देखने को मिला। कई जगह हिंसा भी हुई, हिंसा को रोकने के लिए पुलिस ने बल प्रयोग भी किया। कर्नाटक के बंगलूरू में भी लोगों ने नागरिकता संशोधन अधिनियम के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन किया पर यहां से बिल्कुल उलट तस्वीरें सामने आई। यहां एक पुलिस अधिकारी ने राष्ट्रगान गाया जिसके बाद प्रदर्शनकारी शांतिपूर्वक लौट गए। 
विज्ञापन
 



बंगलूरू के टाउन हॉल में लोग प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे। जब पुलिस ने लोगों को वहां से जाने के लिए कहा तो प्रदर्शनकारी अड़े रहे। ऐसे में डीसीपी बंगलूरू (सेंट्रल ) चेतन सिंह राठौर ने कमान संभाली और सभी प्रदर्शनकारियों के साथ मिलकर राष्ट्रगान गाया। डीसीपी के इस भाव को देखकर सभी प्रदर्शनकारियों ने उनकी बात मांग ली और वहां से शांतिपूर्वक चले गए। घटना का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया काफी पसंद किया जा रहा है। 
करें सरकारी नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 2,999 रु. में, मॉर्निंग, इवनिंग व वीकेंड बैच उपलब्ध, एडमिशन के लिए क्लिक करें अभी।
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

हिंसा-आगजनी करने वालों की संपत्ति जब्त कर नुकसान की भरपाई करेंगे: सीएम योगी

19 दिसंबर 2019

परवेज मुशर्रफ
World

मुशर्रफ फांसी से पहले मर जाए तो उसके शव को तीन दिन तक डी चौक पर लटकाकर रखें : पाक कोर्ट

19 दिसंबर 2019

पुलिस गिरफ्त में हत्या का आरोपी विजयपाल
Agra

खुलासाः बाइक पर लाश रखकर पांच किलोमीटर दूर फेंकी, पत्नी से बात करने पर भाई की हत्या

19 दिसंबर 2019

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Bollywood

स्पॉट ब्वॉय को नहीं मिली थी कई दिनों से दिहाड़ी, पता चलते ही सलमान ने यूं की मदद

19 दिसंबर 2019

salman khan
Salman Khan at makeup artist son wedding
Salman Khan With Prabhu Deva
प्रभु देवा, सई मांजरेकर, सलमान खान, सोनाक्षी सिन्हा
Bollywood

स्पॉट ब्वॉय को नहीं मिली थी कई दिनों से दिहाड़ी, पता चलते ही सलमान ने यूं की मदद

19 दिसंबर 2019

प्रदर्शनकारियों ने मीडिया की गाड़ियों में लगाई आग
Lucknow

यूपी: लखनऊ यूनिवर्सिटी में कल होने वाली सभी परीक्षाएं रद्द, प्रयागराज में इंटरनेट सेवा बंद

19 दिसंबर 2019

Protest Over citizenship amendment Act 2019
India News

नागरिकता कानून: यूपी में हाईअलर्ट, गाजियाबाद में इंटरनेट सेवा बंद

19 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
विज्ञापन
karnataka dcp bengaluru chetan singh rathore national anthem protesters caa cab 2019 viral video
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

क्रिस लिन
Cricket News

IPL 2020 Auction: मुंबई ने पहली बोली में करोड़ों में खरीदा, कहा-नहीं करना पड़ेगा बुमराह का सामना

19 दिसंबर 2019

आईपीएल 2020 नीलामी
Cricket News

IPL 2020 के लिए नीलामी खत्म, पैट कमिंस सबसे महंगे खिलाड़ी, किस टीम ने किसे खरीदा?

19 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रदर्शन
Lucknow

नागरिकता कानून पर लखनऊ में जबरदस्त बवाल, पुलिस चौकी फूंकी, बसें व ओबी वैन जलाई, तस्वीरें

19 दिसंबर 2019

परवेज मुशर्रफ
World

मुशर्रफ फांसी से पहले मर जाए तो उसके शव को तीन दिन तक डी चौक पर लटकाकर रखें : पाक कोर्ट

19 दिसंबर 2019

पवन कुमार गुप्ता ने सात साल बाद की दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट में याचिका
Basti

निर्भया कांड के दोषी पवन के समर्थन में उतरे दोनों चाचा, बस्ती में किए चौंकाने वाले दावे

19 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
आईपीएल नीलामी 2020
Cricket News

ये हैं IPL 2020 के पांच सबसे महंगे खिलाड़ी, जानें किसे मिली कितनी रकम?

19 दिसंबर 2019

ryan kaji
Tech Diary

मिलिए 8 साल के रेयान से जिसने एक साल में कमाए 184 करोड़ रुपये

19 दिसंबर 2019

दिल्ली गुरुग्राम टोल प्लाजा पर भी लगा लंबा जाम
Delhi NCR

नागरिकता कानून: दिल्ली में प्रदर्शन का गुरुग्राम में असर, लगा 10 किलोमीटर लंबा जाम, तस्वीरें

19 दिसंबर 2019

accused
Meerut

दुष्कर्म के आरोपी को कोर्ट में देखते ही भड़का पीड़िता के पिता का गुस्सा, जज के सामने ही जमकर धुना

19 दिसंबर 2019

Tata Nexon EV Launch
Auto News

बेहतरीन फीचर्स के साथ लॉन्च हुई इलेक्ट्रिक Tata Nexon, जानें बुकिंग राशि और फीचर्स के बारे में

19 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

नागरिकता कानून पर हिंसा फैलाने वाले 90 लोगों के सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट बंद, एक्शन में आई दिल्ली पुलिस

राष्ट्रीय राजधानी दिल्ली में नागरिकता कानून को लेकर सोशल मीडिया के जरिए हिंसा फैलाने वाले लोगों के खिलाफ दिल्ली पुलिस एक्शन में आ गई है।

19 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
नागरिकता कानून का विरोध, लखनऊ में हिंसा
India News

CAA Protest: उत्तर से लेकर दक्षिण भारत तक बवाल, लखनऊ-मंगलूरू में हिंसा, तीन की मौत

19 दिसंबर 2019

CAA
India News

नागरिकता कानून को लेकर चल रहे विरोध-प्रदर्शन पर क्या कहती है विदेशी मीडिया

19 दिसंबर 2019

मेहुल चौकसी
India News

मेहुल चोकसी को मुंबई की विशेष अदालत से लगा झटका, एंटीगुआ में पूछताछ की याचिका खारिज

19 दिसंबर 2019

फाईल फोटो
India News

असम : हाई स्कूल शिक्षक पात्रका परीक्षा 2019 स्थगित, जानें नई तारीख  

19 दिसंबर 2019

government has no right to suppress India's voice says rahul gandhi
India News

विरोध-प्रदर्शनों पर राहुल गांधी बोले- सरकार लोगों की आवाज नहीं दबा सकती, देश में अघोषित आपातकाल

19 दिसंबर 2019

Protest against CAA
India News

नागरिकता संशोधन कानून खामोशी के साथ बढ़ा रहा है बेचैनी, विदेश में सरकार की छवि पर पड़ रहा असर!

19 दिसंबर 2019

ममता बनर्जी
India News

यूएन की निगरानी में बनी समिति नागरिकता कानून पर जनमत संग्रह कराए: ममता बनर्जी

19 दिसंबर 2019

Delhi Police Security
India News

नागरिकता कानून के खिलाफ विरोध को देखते हुए में दिल्ली में चप्पे-चप्पे पर पुलिस, एजेंसियां सतर्क

19 दिसंबर 2019

सौरव गांगुली
India News

नागरिकता कानून को लेकर ट्विटर पर बेटी सना गांगुली की वजह से ट्रोल हो गए सौरव गांगुली

19 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

इन इलाकों में पड़ती है सबसे ज्यादा ठंड, जम जाता है सबकुछ

भारत के सियाचीन समेत दुनिया में कई ऐसी जगहें हैं, जहां इतनी ठंड पड़ती है, जिसकी आप कल्पना भी नहीं कर सकते।

19 दिसंबर 2019

सौरव गांगुली 2:05

नागरिकता कानून को लेकर ट्विटर पर बेटी सना गांगुली की वजह से ट्रोल हो गए सौरव गांगुली

19 दिसंबर 2019

राशिफल 3:03

राशिफल 2020 : नए साल में बदल जाएगा आपका भाग्य, हो रहा है देव गुरु का स्थान परिवर्तन

19 दिसंबर 2019

मनमोहन सिंह 2:12

Citizenship Amendment Act : भाजपा ने जारी किया मनमोहन सिंह का पुराना वीडियो

19 दिसंबर 2019

concept pic 3:06

क्या होता है महाभियोग, जो छीन सकता है ट्रंप से राष्ट्रपति की कुर्सी

19 दिसंबर 2019

Related

CAA Protest Lucknow
India News

खुले आसमान वाली जेलों में रहेंगे प्रदर्शनकारी, जानें दिल्ली की तीन अस्थाई जेलों का राज

19 दिसंबर 2019

CAA and NRC
India News

नागरिकता कानून पर खुद को गुमराह न होने दें, हिंसा और प्रदर्शनों के बीच जारी हुए ये सवाल-जवाब

19 दिसंबर 2019

आयुष्मान भारत
India News

आयुष्मान भारत स्वास्थ्य बीमा योजना से 'बीमार' हुए प्राइवेट अस्पताल, सरकार नहीं दे रही बकाया राशि

19 दिसंबर 2019

राशिफल
India News

राशिफल 2020 : नए साल में बदल जाएगा आपका भाग्य, हो रहा है देव गुरु का स्थान परिवर्तन

19 दिसंबर 2019

Protest in CAA support
India News

नागरिकता कानून के समर्थन में आए अफगानी हिंदू, बोले- हमारा दिल भी हिंदुस्तानी

19 दिसंबर 2019

मनमोहन सिंह
India News

Citizenship Amendment Act : भाजपा ने जारी किया मनमोहन सिंह का पुराना वीडियो

19 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited