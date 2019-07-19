कर्नाटक: येदियुरप्पा ने बुलाई विधायकों की बैठक, फिर सुप्रीम कोर्ट जाने की तैयारी में कांग्रेस

Liveकर्नाटक: येदियुरप्पा ने बुलाई विधायकों की बैठक, फिर सुप्रीम कोर्ट जाने की तैयारी में कांग्रेस
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar: Those who hurl slurs at my character, look back at what your life has been. Anyone who knows me knows I don't have lakhs of money stashed up like others. I have enough strength to take a non partisan decision despite such slurs. pic.twitter.com/WjiPTBX4Gy— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2019
Maharashtra: Karnataka Police accompanied by Mumbai Police arrive at St. George Hospital, where Karnataka Congress MLA Shrimant Patil is admitted. pic.twitter.com/89yr69DWzV— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2019
Karnataka Congress MP, Nasir Hussain: I think the Congress party will go to Supreme Court because Governor cannot interfere in the matter of Speaker, he has no right to do it. Governor is arbitrarily interfering and trying to work as agent of a party. #KarnatakaFloorTest pic.twitter.com/Ha8Bvb7lXo— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2019
Karnataka BJP MLAs to hold a meeting with State BJP President, B. S. Yeddyurappa before the commencement of today's Assembly session. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/CR6JxSALsv— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2019
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara meets BJP MLAs who were on an over night 'dharna' at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/ydgCOgBQHG— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
दुनिया के पहले अंतरिक्ष मिशन अपोलो 11 को पचास साल पूरे हो गए हैं। 20 जुलाई, 1969 को अमेरिकी अंतरिक्ष यात्री नील आर्मस्ट्रॉन्ग चांद पर कदम रखने वाले दुनिया के पहले व्यक्ति बने थे। इस मिशन को मानव इतिहास की सबसे लंबी छलांग माना जाता है।
19 जुलाई 2019