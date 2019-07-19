शहर चुनें

Karnataka Crisis Live Updates: Kumaraswamy have to prove majority in house, BJP hold meeting

Live

कर्नाटक: येदियुरप्पा ने बुलाई विधायकों की बैठक, फिर सुप्रीम कोर्ट जाने की तैयारी में कांग्रेस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Fri, 19 Jul 2019 11:36 AM IST
Karnataka Crisis Live Updates: Kumaraswamy have to prove majority in house, BJP hold meeting
एचडी कुमारस्वामी आज सदन में साबित करेंगे बहुमत - फोटो : ANI
खास बातें

  • स्पीकर ने स्थगित की कार्यवाही, राज्यपाल ने विश्वास मत हासिल करने को लिखा पत्र।
  • सदन में ही रात बिताने के लिए तकिया-चादर लेकर पहुंचे भाजपा विधायक।
  • गठबंधन के 17 सहित 20 विधायक नदारद, कांग्रेस ने लगाया विधायक के अपहरण का आरोप।
  • कुमारस्वामी समर्थक विधायकों की संख्या 99 पर पहुंची, भाजपा के पास 105 विधायक।

लाइव अपडेट

11:35 AM, 19-Jul-2019
कर्नाटक के स्पीकर केआर रमेश कुमार ने कहा, 'जो मेरे चरित्र पर सवाल उठा रहे हैं वह पीछे मुड़कर अफनी जिंदगी को देख लें। जो कोई भी मुझे जानता है वह जानता है कि मेरे पास दूसरों की तरह लाखों रुपये नहीं हैं। इस तरह के कामों के बावजूद मेरे पास एक पक्षपातपूर्ण निर्णय लेने की पर्याप्त ताकत है।'


10:40 AM, 19-Jul-2019
मुंबई पुलिस के साथ कर्नाटक पुलिस सेंट जॉर्ज अस्पताल पहुंची। यहां कर्नाटक कांग्रेस के विधायक श्रीमंत पाटिल भर्ती हैं।
 
10:39 AM, 19-Jul-2019
कर्नाटक कांग्रेस के सांसद नासिर हुसैन ने कहा, 'मुझे लगता है कि कांग्रेस पार्टी उच्चतम न्यायालय जाएगी क्योंकि राज्यपाल स्पीकर के मामले में हस्तक्षेप नहीं कर सकते, उन्हें ऐसा करने का कोई अधिकार नहीं है। राज्यपाल मनमाने ढंग से हस्तक्षेप कर रहे हैं और एक पार्टी के एजेंट के तौर पर काम करने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं।'
 
10:36 AM, 19-Jul-2019
कर्नाटक के भाजपा अध्यक्ष बीएस येदियुरप्पा ने सदन शुरू होने से पहले भाजपा विधायकों की बैठक बुलाई है।
 
10:36 AM, 19-Jul-2019
कर्नाटक के उपमुख्यमंत्री जी परमेश्वर ने भाजपा के उन विधायकों से मुलाकात की जिन्होंने रातभर विधान सौधा में धरना दिया।
 
10:30 AM, 19-Jul-2019
कर्नाटक की जारी राजनीतिक संकट के आज बादल छंटने की उम्मीद है। कांग्रेस और जनता दल सेक्युलर (जेडीएस) की गठबंधन सरकार की आज सदन में अग्निपरीक्षा है। सरकार बचेगी या गिरेगी इसका फैसला आज हो जाएगा क्योंकि राज्यपाल ने सरकार के लिए डेढ़ बजे बहुमत साबित करने की डेडलाइन घोषित की है। गुरुवार को सदन में विश्वास मत पर चर्चा हुई। जिसके बाद रात को हाई वोल्टेज ड्रामा देखने को मिला। भाजपा विधायकों ने विश्वास मत में हो रही देरी के विरोध में धरना दिया। उन्होंने विधान सौधा के अंदर खाना खाया और वहीं जमीन पर सो गए। 16 विधायकों के इस्तीफा देने के बाद एचडी कुमारस्वामी के नेतृत्व वाली सरकार अल्पमत में आ चुकी है। भाजपा का दावा है कि सरकार के पास बहुमत नहीं है। उम्मीद है कि आज पूरे देश को इसका परिणाम देखने को मिल जाएगा।
karnataka crisis speaker supreme court bs yeddyurappa hd kumaraswamy siddaramaiah कर्नाटक संकट स्पीकर
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

