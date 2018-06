Whatever I had in my mind, I told Rahul Gandhi ji, he listened very patiently and he was very happy with the information I gave. A section of media is reporting that I want some post which is false: MB Patil, Congress MLA #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/8z6nyR9L7y

Yeddyurappa has to accept the defeat, people haven't given him the mandate. Some leaders were unhappy but we have sorted the issues. I'm in touch with all MLAs nothing will go wrong: DK Shivakumar, Karnataka Min on Yeddyurappa’s claim of some Congs-JDS leaders wanting to join BJP pic.twitter.com/OOfSCobjI9